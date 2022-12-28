Sudirman-Thamrin Gradually Closing on New Year’s Eve

The Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency will close the Sudirman-Thamrin road on 31st December 2022 for Car Free Night as one of a series of events to help people celebrate New Year’s Eve.

“Car Free Night will be enforced starting from 8pm local Jakarta time/WIB, but gradually,” said Syafrin at the National Monument, on Thursday, 22nd December 2022.

Gradually his team plans to close the Sudirman-Thamrin road starting at 6pm. The Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin will be free of vehicles until 2am, 1st January 2023.

“There are a total of 40 parking lots scattered along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin for people who want to take part in the Car Free Night on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

Syafrin still appealed to people planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Bundaran HI, Sudirman-Thamrin, and surrounding areas to use public transportation services. The operating hours of public transportation such as the MRT will be extended until 2am, likewise, with Transjakarta whose, operational service hours will be increased specifically on New Year’s Eve.

Below are the 40 parking hubs: