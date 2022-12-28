Thursday, 29 December 2022

Indonesia Expat
Featured News

Sudirman-Thamrin Gradually Closing on New Year’s Eve

by Indonesia Expat
Car Free Night at Sudirman-Thamrin
Sudirman-Thamrin Gradually Closing on New Year's Eve

The Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency will close the Sudirman-Thamrin road on 31st December 2022 for Car Free Night as one of a series of events to help people celebrate New Year’s Eve.

“Car Free Night will be enforced starting from 8pm local Jakarta time/WIB, but gradually,” said Syafrin at the National Monument, on Thursday, 22nd December 2022.

Gradually his team plans to close the Sudirman-Thamrin road starting at 6pm. The Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin will be free of vehicles until 2am, 1st January 2023.

There are a total of 40 parking lots scattered along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin for people who want to take part in the Car Free Night on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

Syafrin still appealed to people planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Bundaran HI, Sudirman-Thamrin, and surrounding areas to use public transportation services. The operating hours of public transportation such as the MRT will be extended until 2am, likewise, with Transjakarta whose, operational service hours will be increased specifically on New Year’s Eve.

Below are the 40 parking hubs:

  1. IRTI Monas parking lot
  2. Electronic parking lot on Jalan Sabang (Jalan Haji Agus Salim)
  3. Central Pertamina Office
  4. Wisma Nusantara Complex
  5. Independent House
  6. Sari Pan Pacific Hotel
  7. Djakarta Theatre
  8. Sarinah Building
  9. Thamrin Tower Building
  10. Jaya Building
  11. Four Points
  12. Plaza Sinar Mas Land
  13. Plaza Gem Building
  14. Wisma Kosgoro building
  15. Pullman Hotel
  16. Grand Indonesia
  17. Plaza Indonesia
  18. Menteng Park parking building
  19. Mandarin Oriental Hotel
  20. The City Tower building
  21. Wisma 46 building
  22. Wisma 46 outdoor parking
  23. Arthaloka Indonesia Building
  24. Taspen Tower
  25. Wisma Keiai
  26. Prince Center Building
  27. Astra Tower
  28. Midplaza Building
  29. Hotel Le Meridien Jakarta
  30. Intiland Tower
  31. BRI Building 1 Sudirman
  32. BRI Building 2 Jakarta
  33. The Park Lane Hotel
  34. Wisma GKBI building
  35. FX Sudirman
  36. Sudirman Tower
  37. Ratu Plaza
  38. STC Senayan
  39. Plaza Senayan
  40. Gelora Bung Karno

Related posts

Holywings Indonesia Reported to Police Regarding Alcohol Promotion 

Indonesia Expat

Ten Biggest Indonesian News Stories of 2022

Kenneth Yeung

U.S. Embassy: Leave Indonesia and Come Home

Indonesia Expat