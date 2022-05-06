Viral Naked Russian Woman Performed Apology Ritual

A Russian woman who went viral after posting a video of herself dancing naked around a large tree at Babakan Temple, Tua Village, performed an apology ritual on Wednesday 4th May 2022 around 5 PM local time in Bali.

The Head of the Branch Manager of the Hindu Dharma Indonesia’s Student Union of Tabanan, I Putu Edi Pratama, has stated that he was at Babakan Temple seeking more detailed information about the Russian woman that went viral with her nude video when suddenly two foreigners came.

“We went to the temple to look for more information related to a post that went viral on social media. At first, I didn’t realise that she was the one until Ibu Nuning, the member of the regional house of representative of Tabanan, assisted the communication and spoke intensely with her,” said Pratama.

That was when he discovered that the Russian woman, who seems to have deactivated her Instagram account @ Alina_yogi, came to apologise for her actions.

The ritual apology process was guided by the authorities of Babakan Temple who happened to be there just as they arrived. After the prayer ritual, both the foreigners were immediately taken to the sector police of Marga and continued to the Tabanan Police Station.

“Essentially, we want to oversee this problem. We hope that the visiting rules in tourism sites can be stricter in the future, especially spiritual sites,” concluded Pratama.