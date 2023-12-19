A Guide for Busy Parents: Jakarta’s Top Daycare Options

Most parents in Jakarta are busy so they don’t have time to accompany their children. Therefore, childcare centres such as daycare could be the solution.

The following offers a curated list of top daycare recommendations in Jakarta. Each recommendation is not only known for its commitment to quality childcare but also strives to accommodate diverse financial plans, ensuring that every child receives the care and attention they deserve.

Tutor Time

Tutor Time offers a range of carefully curated playgroup sessions, providing invaluable learning experiences for children aged six months (Minime) to six years (Kindergarten). Renowned as the premier preschool and kindergarten in Indonesia, you can trust Tutor Time to ensure optimal outcomes for your child!

Address:

Kemang: Jl. Kemang Utara No.56, Bangka, South Jakarta Pondok Indah: Jl. Arteri Pondok Indah No.1, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta Kelapa Gading: Ruko Gading Bukit Indah Blok O No.15-16, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta Pluit: Jl. Taman Pluit Permai Timur No.16, Penjaringan, North Jakarta

Little Owl Preschool & Daycare

Little Owl Daycare, located in Central Jakarta, introduces a distinctive approach to childcare compared to other daycare facilities. This daycare has innovatively designed programs that enable young ones to engage in activities with their parents amidst their hectic schedules.

Additionally, every Saturday morning, Little Owl Daycare hosts a Mom and I Class, providing a dedicated space for both children and parents to share positive quality time. This class offers enjoyable story-telling and dancing-singing sessions, along with the excitement of expressing creativity in arts and crafts activities.

Address: Jl. Kesehatan III No.29, South Petojo, Gambir, Central Jakarta

Phone: 0812-8178-7886

Instagram: @littleowlindonesia

Tweede Daycare

“Tweede,” translating to “second home” in Dutch, aspires to be a joyful haven for children entrusted to a place beyond their own residences. More than just childcare, Tweede Daycare places a strong emphasis on education for foster children, fostering a familial atmosphere that brings comfort and peace of mind to parents entrusting their children in its care.

Address: Jl. Danau Limboto No.4, Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta

Phone: 0856-8452-777

Instagram: @tweededaycare

Discovery Center

Discovery Center offers top-tier childcare and early childhood educational experiences tailored for toddlers and preschool-aged children. The international environment is enriching for both expatriate and Indonesian youngsters. Whether your child is enrolled in our nursery school, toddler program, or summer camp, they will engage in hands-on experiences and foster a love for learning through discovery.

Address:

Menteng: Jl. Cirebon No.16, Menteng, Central Jakarta Cipete: Jl. Haji Abdul Majid Dalam No.28, Cipete, South Jakarta

Lovely Sunshine Daycare

Lovely Sunshine Daycare Jakarta offers an engaging curriculum that sparks children’s learning experiences. The daily program is designed with flexibility to cater to the unique needs and interests of individual children and groups. Weekly planning is tailored for each age group, considering variations in needs, interests, and developmental levels. Creating a loving and nurturing environment, Lovely Sunshine Daycare believe children thrive when encouraged to learn at their own pace, fostering strong self-esteem.

Address: Jl. Danau Poso No.157, Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta

Phone: 0815-1063-5159

Instagram: lovely_sunshinedaycare

KindyROO Jakarta

KindyROO Jakarta was founded as a proactive parent education and fun learning centre, focusing on developmental education for infants as young as six weeks up to five years old. The program harnesses innate reflexes to foster spatial awareness, balance, coordination, sequential development, and the refinement of both gross and fine motor skills. Additionally, KindyROO places emphasis on enhancing auditory and visual development in young children.

Address:

Kemang: Kemang Square, 3rd Floor Unit 9-11, Jl. Kemang Raya No.5, South Jakarta Pluit: Jl. Pluit Timur Raya No.2, North Jakarta Kelapa Gading: Mall Artha Gading, 3rd Floor Blok A1 No.11 (Lobby Persia), Jl. Boulevard Artha Gading Selatan No.1, North Jakarta

Bambino Preschool

As an educational institution, Bambino Preschool Jakarta plays a vital role in consistently creating an environment that not only fosters academic stimulation but also encourages children to apply their abilities and skills in interacting with their surroundings and peers. The classes in Bambino Preschool Jakarta range from Toddler Class to Kindergarten.

Address: Jl. Abdul Majid Raya No.15, Cipete, South Jakarta

Phone: 0813-8591-1191

Instagram: @bambinopreschooljakarta

Kidee Childcare

Kidee Childcare specialises in a comprehensive children’s development program (ages 0-4), emphasising motor sensory nerves, both fine and gross, as well as visual and verbal communication. Through a variety of engaging activities, we provide an interesting alternative to traditional learning. Your children will feel at home and receive the most suitable stimulation for their individual needs.

Address: Jl. Laksana I No.16, Senopati, South Jakarta

Phone: 021-7396-022

Instagram: @kideechildcare

My Tootsie Bear

My Tootsie Bear Daycare stands out for its commitment to providing a creative Montessori curriculum, supplemented by a diverse range of additional programs. In addition to fostering academic growth, the daycare enriches the experience for young learners through engaging activities such as music, dance, tutoring, and language programs.

Address:

Mega Kuningan: Bellagio Residence Tower B, Ground Floor Unit OG-20, Mega Kuningan Kav. E4.3, Setiabudi, South Jakarta Gandaria: Jl. Gandaria Tengah III No.5, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta Slipi: Semanggi Apartment, Petamburan, Central Jakarta

Casa Dinda Daycare & Preschool

Casa Dinda provides a daycare program catering to children aged three months to four years, along with a preschool program designed for one to four-year-olds. Each program is meticulously crafted to offer age-appropriate learning experiences, materials, and activities. Their dedicated team fosters and supports your child’s development within a secure, hygienic, warm, fun, loving, and stimulating environment.