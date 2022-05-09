Canadian Fell 50 Metres from Uluwatu Bridge 

A 35-year-old tourist from Canada has fallen from a height of 50 metres from the Uluwatu Bridge while taking photos of the sunset panorama.

The incident occurred on Saturday 5th May 2022 but wasn’t widely known because he was alone at the time. However, local residents became suspicious when they saw a motorbike parked for quite a while without anyone around. Their concerns led to them making a report to the National Search and Rescue Agency of Bali.

Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency’s Bali office Gede Narmada confirmed that he received a report about someone allegedly falling to the bottom of the bridge.

“We received the report at 6:10pm local Bali time from Mr Somar,” he said.

They immediately dispatched nine personnel to the location. Knowing that the place is estimated to be 50 metres high, the team was equipped with mountaineering equipment.

They found a man at the base of the bridge lying helpless. From the initial diagnosis, he suffered injuries including a broken left arm.

“When our member went down to check his condition, he was found to be safe, and as soon as possible we got him up from the bottom of the bridge,” said Darmada.

The evacuation took around one hour, because of the man’s medical condition. After being evacuated, the victim was given first aid and then taken by ambulance from Banser Badung Regency to Bali Jimbaran Hospital.

