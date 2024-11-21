MoodBooster Puppy Yoga at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

The 5-star vibrant resort once again collaborates with Bali Animal Welfare Association (BAWA) for an exciting puppy yoga and spay & neuter in December.

This December, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is delighted to announce the return of its popular Puppy Yoga sessions as part of the “Paws for Purpose” event, in partnership with the Bali Animal Welfare Association (BAWA). Every Friday throughout December 2024, both guests and locals are invited to join these heartwarming, stress-relieving, and mood-boosting sessions that provide more than just a good stretch. Additionally, during the third week of December, the vibrant resort will host a spay and neuter programme aimed at supporting stray dogs and cats in the local area.

Following the success of the first event in May, this second edition of Paws for Purpose once again combines the mental and physical benefits of yoga with the unmatched joy of interacting with puppies. The sessions are designed to promote well-being by fostering a unique connection between humans and puppies, creating a calming and uplifting atmosphere. These adorable furry companions make the yoga experience truly “paw-fect” by reducing stress and boosting participants’ moods.

Spay & Neuter Programme

As part of its commitment to supporting animal welfare, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach will also host a spay and neuter initiative in December. This programme aims to tackle the increasing population of stray animals in Bali, particularly in the Seminyak area, by offering free spay and neuter services. By addressing this issue sustainably, the initiative contributes to creating a more compassionate and balanced environment for animals in the long term.

A Charitable Mission

What makes this event even more special is its charitable focus. All proceeds from the Puppy Yoga sessions will be donated directly to BAWA, supporting their essential work in providing medical care, shelter, and education to improve the welfare of animals across Bali.

“We are thrilled to bring back Paws for Purpose this December and to continue our partnership with BAWA. These sessions not only showcase our commitment to wellness but also give back to the community by supporting a cause close to our hearts,” said Andreas Bergel, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and Area General Manager of IHG Indonesia.

Save the Date

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience every Friday at 5 PM throughout December 2024. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, Puppy Yoga offers a joyful opportunity to unwind, connect with adorable puppies, and contribute to a meaningful cause.

For more information and to register, please visit Paws for Purpose 2024.