British Couple Thrown Under Car During Accident

A traffic accident occurred on Peliatan Road in front of the LPD Office, Kerobokan, North Kuta.

The incident happened on Sunday 12th June at around 9:30pm local Bali time, resulting in the British couple Alexander Hoyle and Joella Grace being knocked unconscious and both of them being dragged under the vehicle.

According to the Head of Public Relations of the Badung Police, Iptu Ketut Sudana, the accident occurred when the British couple was riding their motorbike from north to south. From the same direction, directly in front, a motorbike driven by two people, namely I Made Dede Pebriana and Ni Kadek Citra Hendriani, was about to turn right and was unexpectedly grazed by a motorbike driven by the British couple. At the same time, a white car drove from the south.

A collision ensued and the British couple rolled under the front bumper of the car. Hoyle suffered an open wound to his left temple, left shoulder, and left foot, while his girlfriend Grace had injuries to her left temple and right and left hands. Both were then taken to BIMC Hospital for treatment.

Pebriana and Hendriani were also immediately rushed to Garbamed Hospital with pain in the right leg and a dislocated right leg and blisters on her right elbow, respectively.

