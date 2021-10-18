PPKM Java – Bali Extended Through to November

The government has extended PPKM for a further 14 days, from 19th October to 1st November 2021.

As well as the extension, a number of areas have been lifted out of level 4 restrictions, with no areas outside of Java and Bali at the highest level.

Along with the extension, some of the rules have also been relaxed.

“First, children’s playgrounds and malls may be opened in any areas that are set as level 2,” said Luhut.

“Playgrounds will have to record parents’ phones and children’s playing time for tracing needs. Cinema capacity can also be increased to 70%. Children are allowed to enter the cinema in areas that are at levels 1 and 2,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment and the PPKM Java-Bali Coordinator, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut also admitted that he had received a direct warning from President Joko Widodo (Jokow) in this PPKM evaluation. “The president reminded us that during many activities, sometimes people ignore health protocols,” said Luhut.

Luhut said that people have been observed ignoring the current health protocols at weddings, whilst at tourist attractions, and in various other places. He went on to urge all segments of society to be careful and maintain health protocols whilst the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 is still present.

“We urge all people to obey the rules. We are still on guard for the third wave during the Christmas and New Year holidays. We must be careful,” he said.

Source: Youtube channel Sekretariat Presiden