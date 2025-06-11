Family Vacations Made More Exciting with Kid-friendly Facilities in Archipelago’s Hotels

Family holidays become even more enjoyable when choosing a kid-friendly hotel.

In recent years, the trend of family travel has continued to grow, with more and more parents seeking accommodation that is not only comfortable but also offers meaningful experiences for their children. As the largest hotel operator in Southeast Asia, Archipelago presents a wide range of hotels with child-friendly facilities, including Kids Clubs, Kids Corners, playgrounds, children’s pools, rooms with playful decorations, and a variety of engaging activities such as cooking classes and movie nights for young guests. All these facilities are thoughtfully designed to create a fun and memorable stay for the whole family.

“With the rising demand for family-friendly accommodation, we want to ensure that every family enjoys a stress-free holiday where children can have fun in a safe environment while parents unwind. Archipelago Hotels provide a variety of experiences that guarantee comfort and entertainment for every family member,” said John Flood, CEO of Archipelago.

Child-friendly hotels under the Archipelago group offer facilities such as play areas, educational activities, and interactive programmes that keep young guests active and entertained throughout their stay. Specially designed to provide a fun experience for children, these hotels encourage little ones to play, learn, and take part in exciting activities that help develop their creativity and social skills.

Here are the child-friendly facilities available at several hotels under the Archipelago group:

Kids Club – An exclusive playroom designed especially for children. The Kids Club offers a variety of interactive activities, arts, and crafts guided by professional staff. It provides a safe and enjoyable environment where parents can leave their little ones to play and learn.

– An exclusive playroom designed especially for children. The Kids Club offers a variety of interactive activities, arts, and crafts guided by professional staff. It provides a safe and enjoyable environment where parents can leave their little ones to play and learn. Kids Corner – Located in public areas such as the lobby or restaurant, the Kids Corner features an educational play space for young guests, offering a practical solution to keep children entertained while parents relax. Parents are still expected to supervise their children in this area.

– Located in public areas such as the lobby or restaurant, the Kids Corner features an educational play space for young guests, offering a practical solution to keep children entertained while parents relax. Parents are still expected to supervise their children in this area. Kids Playground – For those who enjoy physical activities, the Kids Playground is equipped with slides, swings, and other play equipment that support children’s motor and social development. Parental supervision is also required in this area.

– For those who enjoy physical activities, the Kids Playground is equipped with slides, swings, and other play equipment that support children’s motor and social development. Parental supervision is also required in this area. Kids Cooking Class – A fun cooking class where children can learn to make simple dishes such as pizza, cupcakes, and more alongside the hotel’s chef.

– A fun cooking class where children can learn to make simple dishes such as pizza, cupcakes, and more alongside the hotel’s chef. Kids Movie Night – A dedicated movie session for young guests, held in designated hotel areas, featuring entertaining and educational films along with tasty snacks. Kids Movie Night is one of the children’s favourite moments during their stay, creating a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere.

– A dedicated movie session for young guests, held in designated hotel areas, featuring entertaining and educational films along with tasty snacks. Kids Movie Night is one of the children’s favourite moments during their stay, creating a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. Kids Pool – Several Archipelago hotels also offer children’s swimming pools with shallow depths and child-friendly designs. Usually located next to the main pool, this facility allows kids to safely enjoy the water under the supervision of their parents.

– Several Archipelago hotels also offer children’s swimming pools with shallow depths and child-friendly designs. Usually located next to the main pool, this facility allows kids to safely enjoy the water under the supervision of their parents. Rooms with Kids’ Decorations – To enhance comfort and fun during the stay, guests can request special rooms with children’s decorations. These include mini tents, cute ornaments, and other playful touches. This service is available at selected Archipelago hotels such as Aston Simatupang, Aston Cirebon, Alana Sentul, and Aston Sentul.

Here are the Archipelago hotels that offer a child-friendly stay experience:

Jakarta

Aston Pluit Hotel & Residence

Aston Priority Simatupang & Conference Center

The Grove Suites by Grand Aston

Aston Kartika Grogol Hotel & Conference Center

Bogor

Aston Bogor Hotel & Resort

Aston Sentul Resort & Conference Center

Neo+ Green Savana, Sentul City

The Alana Hotel & Conference Center, Sentul City

Banten

Aston Anyer Beach Hotel

Aston Serang Hotel & Convention Center

Aston Cilegon Boutique Hotel

West Java

Aston Cirebon Hotel & Convention Center

favehotel Pamanukan

Aston Pasteur Bandung

Central Java

The Alana Yogyakarta Hotel & Conference Center

Aston Purwokerto Hotel & Convention Center

Aston Solo Hotel

East Java

The Alana Surabaya

Aston Gresik Hotel & Conference Center

Bali

Aston Kuta Hotel & Residence

Neo+ Kuta Legian

East Nusa Tenggara

Harper Kupang

Sumatra

Aston Palembang Hotel & Convention Center

favehotel Palembang

Harper Palembang

Riau

Aston Tanjung Pinang Hotel & Conference Center

Guests can conveniently book their family-friendly stay via www.archipelagohotels.com or through the Archipelago Membership App. Direct bookings through these platforms unlock exclusive deals, special promotions, and loyalty rewards to elevate the family holiday experience.

For more information, visit www.archipelagohotels.com and follow @archipelagointernational on Instagram.