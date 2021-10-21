Ban on Children Flying in Indonesia Lifted

Children under 12 years old will be allowed to fly domestically starting October 21, 2021.

The new policy has been announced by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, with conditions attached.

“Children under the age of 12 can get on a plane,” said the government spokesman for the handling of COVID-19, Prof Wiku Adisasmito, at a press conference on Thursday 21st October.

Here’s a breakdown of the rules that parents must follow for their children to fly.

COVID-19 testing

The requirements for children under 12 years of age to be able to fly are the same as adults; they must present a negative PCR test

Vaccine proof

Children under 12 years old do not need to present proof of vaccine to take domestic flights.

Fly with family

All travellers under 12 must be travelling with a parent or family member and provide the family card (KK) as evidence.

The rules will come into force on 21st October under SE 21/2021 of the COVID-19 Task Force. The ban on children flying was previously regulated under SE 17/2021, which is now superseded.

“Indeed, they have to do a PCR test in accordance with the requirements in their respective regions. They can do it, as long as they are careful and in good health,” said Wiku.

The policy for children under 12 years of age to be able to fly is stated in the circular letter of the Ministry of Transportation number 88 of 2021 and is covered by points e and f.