Bali Police Arrest Taxi Driver Extorting Foreign Tourists

Police from the Bali Regional Police and Denpasar Police successfully arrested a taxi driver who blackmailed two foreign tourists while brandishing a sharp weapon.

Unfortunately, investigators encountered problems as there were no official reports from the two victims to the police.

The act of extortion carried out by a taxi driver at Ngurah Rai Airport was recorded by two foreign tourists. The recorded video then went viral on social media, where the taxi driver can be seen demanding a specific amount of money as a taxi fare from the two tourists.

However, the two tourists refused to pay the requested amount as it was not in accordance with the initial agreement.

Despite this, the taxi driver remained adamant, even displaying a sharp weapon. The two victims finally managed to escape and called for help.

With the assistance of the taxi’s identity and the perpetrator’s face recorded by the victim, as well as the cooperation of Bali Police and Denpasar Police officers, assisted by East Java Police officers, the perpetrator with the initials YT, 20, was successfully arrested at Juanda Airport in Surabaya as he was about to flee to East Nusa Tenggara.

Apart from facing charges related to criminal articles concerning extortion and threats, the perpetrator is also charged with the Emergency Law of the Republic of Indonesia of 1951, which, among other things, regulates the possession of sharp weapons and carries a penalty of 10 years in prison.