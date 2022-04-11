Student Masses Protest Against 2024 Election Postponement 

Masses of the All-Indonesian Student Executive Board (BEM SI) have swarmed the House of Representatives parliament complex in Senayan, Jakarta with a large-scale demonstration to voice opposition to the suggestion of postponing the 2024 election and extending the presidential term.

On Monday 11th April 2022, the students urged the House of Representatives not to use its constitutional rights to amend the constitution, which regulates postponing elections and extending the term of office of the president.

Aside from that, the students demanded the representatives take heed of the aspirations of the people as the mass actions have been carried out from various regions from 28th March to 11th April. They urged politicians to listen to and act on the aspirations of the people, not the aspirations of the party.

Lastly, the students requested the representatives to submit a study accompanied by 18 student demands to the President, which have not yet been answered.

The mass action consists of university and school students with an estimated number of up to 1,000 people. Students continued to hold demonstrations despite President Joko Widodo having confirmed that the general election would still be held on 14th February 2024.

The location of the students’ demonstration is also known to have changed on Sunday. It was originally planned to be in the area of ​​the Arjuna Wiwaha Statue (Patung Kuda) on Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat, Central Jakarta. However, according to the police, another spot would still be secured.

“There are two places for the demonstration; at the House of Representatives complex carried out by a group of students who are members of the All-Indonesian Student Executive Board and at the horse statue carried out by a number of groups, one of which is a collective of labours,” said the Head of Public Relations of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Commissioner E Zulpan when asked on Monday 11th April.