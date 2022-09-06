Australian Becomes Homeless After Running Out Of Money

An Australian man known as Donaldson James Wheatley has been arrested by the Civil Service Police Unit after staying at a local resident’s house and allegedly running out of money.

Wheatley was handed over to the Denpasar Immigration Detention Centre as of Friday 2nd September 2022.

According to the Head of the Badung Civil Service Police Unit, I Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara, Wheatley has been living as a vagabond for the past week because he is thought to have run out of money.

One of the local residents invited him to stay at their house because they felt sorry for him. It was subsequently claimed that his existence was disturbing the comfort of the family that had been accommodating him and so they decided to report him.

“For the Australian man, we have handed him over to the Denpasar Immigration Detention Centre as of the morning of 2nd September 2022. His current condition is sick, diabetic,” he told detikBali when contacted on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

Wheatley is known to have arrived in Indonesia on a visa on arrival (VoA). The decision about whether he will be deported is in the hands of the Immigration Detention Centre.

“Now it is the immigration detention centre that should coordinate with the Australian embassy. We have submitted everything to the detention facility and they will coordinate with the consulate or their families regarding their return,” he concluded.

