Swiss Man Found Dead in Sanur Villa

The body of a 65-year-old Swiss man with the initials AE has been found dead in a villa in the Sanur area of Bali.

The discovery was made on Monday 2nd May 2022.

Denpasar City Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) officer I Made Sanjaya stated the information on the discovery of the body was obtained from the Renon Police Post at 1:58pm local Bali time. The police immediately asked for a corpse ambulance service to the Denpasar City Regional Disaster Management Agency.

Sanjaya and three other colleagues went straight to the scene on Jl. Pungutan, No. 48, Sanur. They used an ambulance from Pos Juanda.

When they got there, they saw several people already outside the villa. Inside, there was already an investigative team from the South Denpasar Police and villa officers.

“When we arrived, the body had been examined and identified by the police. The result was that there were no signs of violence from the corpse. The body is confirmed to have died from a heart attack,” Sanjaya told Tribun Bali.

There was a pungent scent emanating from the corpse. This is a potential sign that the body has been dead for a long time but has only recently been found.

It was also explained that the body had stiffened due to rigor mortis and was blue from head to chest. The Denpasar City Regional Disaster Management Agency evacuated the body to the morgue of Sanglah Hospital for further action.

