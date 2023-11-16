Ngurah Rai Bali Immigration Officer Suspected of “Fast Track” Extortion

An official from the Special Class I Immigration Office of Ngurah Rai, identified as HS, has been named a suspect by the Bali High Prosecutor’s Office for his alleged involvement in an extortion case related to fast-track services at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

“HS, as the Head of Inspection Section I at the TPI Ngurah Rai Special Class I Immigration Office, is a suspect for his role in a criminal act as a civil servant or state administrator who accepted gifts or promises,” stated Dedy Kurniawan, Bali Prosecutor’s Assistant for Special Crimes, in Denpasar, Bali on Thursday, 16th November 2023.

“Even if it is known or reasonably suspected that the gift or promise was given to influence him to perform or abstain from something in his position, it goes against his obligations.”

This decision, he explained, was based on the findings of an investigation by the Bali Prosecutor’s Office Special Crimes Team, which has collected witness statements and evidence.

The suspect was previously apprehended by the Bali Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, 14th November, facing charges under Article 12, letter a Jo, Article 12, letter b of Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning Amendments to Law Number 31 of 1999 concerning Eradication of Corruption Crimes Jo. Article 64 of the Criminal Code.

Four other individuals were also arrested, currently holding witness status and undergoing examination at the Bali Prosecutor’s Office Special Crimes Building.

Furthermore, the Bali Prosecutor’s Office seized evidence amounting to Rp100 million in cash.

The fast track is a prioritised service for specific groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, children, and migrant workers.