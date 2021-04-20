Bali-Bintan-Batam Travel Bubble Targeted for June 2021

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has stated that the opening of limited travel, or a travel bubble, between Bali, Bintan, and Batam – the 3Bs – is targeted to start in June 2021.

However, the implementation of this policy will depend on the COVID-19 situation in the region.

“Yes, in June-July, according to President Jokowi’s direction. But the COVID-19 numbers will be the determining factor. If it’s controlled and in a conducive position, of course, we can make it happen,” said Sandi.

The Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry is working with the Health Ministry and other parties to vaccinate people involved in tourism in various regions, with Bali being one of the priority areas for vaccination.

“The target is to have Bali vaccinated before June-July, but we also prioritise Jabodetabek and Yogyakarta. We don’t want this to take too long, perhaps in the next six months,” concluded Sandi.

Meanwhile, Batam and Bintan, part of the Riau Islands, was set to receive travellers from Singapore by 21st April. However, this will likely be delayed as discussions continue on health protocols.

He explained that, currently, the travel bubble discussion across the 3Bs area is entering the final stage, namely discussing about vaccinations in the areas and the travel corridor arrangement (TCA).

The TCA is a programme from the Indonesian government in collaboration with other countries to re-open tourism in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is in talks with Singapore, China, South Korea, India, the Netherlands, and United Arab Emirates to potentially create travel bubbles, allowing their nationals to visit Indonesia’s green zones. Ukraine and Poland have also submitted requests to Indonesia, added Sandi.

Apart from the 3Bs, Sandi acknowledged that he had received requests from other regions to become candidates for the next travel bubble. Among them are Belitung, Yogyakarta, and Lake Toba.