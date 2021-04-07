Singapore Airlines Direct Flight to Bali Effective from 4th May

Singapore Airlines is reintroducing direct flights to and from Bali for the first time since March 2020, with operations resuming on a twice-weekly basis from 4th May 2021.

However, flights will be limited to those eligible to enter Indonesia such as Indonesian nationals, holders of temporary or permanent residence visas (KITAS/KITAP), or an APEC Business Travel Card.

Passengers must produce a pre-departure COVID-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of departure. A second test must be undertaken and then the traveller must quarantine for five days on arrival.

In Bali, the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport is believed to be preparing to open international flights and quarantine hotels, once a confirmation date of direct international flights is announced.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving in Singapore must show a pre-departure COVID-19 test result with their airline and the immigration staff upon arrival, using IATA’s Travel Pass from May.

“As we work to safely rebuild the Changi air hub, we will continue to explore other solutions that can provide similarly secure and verifiable means of sharing health certificates for safe international travel,” said Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Director-General Kevin Shum.

The International Air Transport Association’s app can store test results from accredited laboratories. The app is being trialled by more than 20 carriers including Singapore Airlines and will be available for download in the second half of this month.