Ramadhan Kareem at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Embrace the spirit of the holy month of Ramadhan with your family and colleague at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

Discover the unforgettable Ramadhan treats starting from a scrumptious Iftar buffet at Signatures, luxury hampers, and luscious Ramadhan cake from Kempi Deli, OKU Iftar Bento, The Ramadhan Besekan from Signatures, to a wonderful staycation at the heart of Jakarta.

A Serene Ramadhan and Eid Staycation

Revive the spirit of Ramadhan as we celebrate the month of blessings and forgiveness at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. Enjoy a blissful staycation package offering an incredible city view with optional breakfast or suhoor meals for two, including 20 percent discounts on lunch at all F&B outlets.

The price starts from Rp2,480,500 nett per night. This promotion is valid until 29th April 2022. Plan your Hari Raya at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. Celebrate Eid like no others at the heart of Jakarta and enjoy a special rate of Rp3,327,500 per night including breakfast for two. Enjoy this special offer until 8th May 2022.

Ramadhan Culinary Rijsttafel Iftar

Enjoy a fruitful reunion with a feast of authentic Indonesian cuisine and international fare as you gather in gratitude this holy month at the Signatures Restaurant. Enjoy the lavish buffet spread showcasing local flavours with oven-baked lobster kebuli, kambing guling, rendang iga and brisket meat, ayam pa’piyong, mandalika rijsttafel, and a variety of nusantara satay and takjil, bringing you on a culinary journey this Ramadhan. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, Signatures makes the ideal place for an unforgettable iftar available from 2nd April to 2nd May 2022.

Prices:

Weekday Dinner Rp548,000++

Weekend Dinner Rp598,000++

Iftar in the Sky

Take your iftar dinner to new heights as you head to our Sky Pool for a unique buka puasa experience. Indulge in choices of Iftar Rijsttafel Mandalika, Iftar Rijsttafel Nasi Rames and Iftar Rijsttafel Nasi Gandul as you enjoy the city view of Jakarta. Located on floor 17 of the Ramayana Wing of the hotel, the Sky Pool is the perfect place to unwind and get away from the city’s crowd. Iftar in the Sky is available with the price IDR 450,000++/package

Special Iftar Takeaway; The Ramadhan Besekan

Bring Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta’s gourmet experience back home with the hotel’s specially crafted Ramadhan Besekan. This year, Signatures has prepared selections of Indonesian favourites with choices of Mandalika Rijsttafel, Nasi Gandul and Nasi Rames Komplit for your festive celebrations ahead. The Ramadhan Besekan is available starting from Rp350,000 nett and available from 1st to 30th April 2022.

OKU Iftar Bento

Enliven the Ramadan spirit at OKU with an artisanal three-tier Iftar Bento selection with main-course choices of Truffle Gyu Don, Gyu Udon, Bara Chirashi Don or Chicken Curry as you break your fast this blessed month. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, OKU makes the ideal place for an unforgettable iftar, serving you the most authentic Japanese cuisine in town. Enjoy this iftar with the price of Rp600,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow sencha and Takjil.

Luxury Ramadhan Hampers

Spread the joy to your family and colleagues with delectable and elegant hampers starting from Rp350,000 nett. These hampers are filled with the finest festive treats, featuring nastar, martabak cookies, klepon cookies, and many more.

Four types of enticing hampers:

Qadr – inclusive of two festive treats

Kareem – inclusive of four festive treats

Eid – inclusive of six festive treats

Mubarak – inclusive of ten festive treats

Sweet Iftar

Make the most with delectable Ramadhan cakes from the Kempi Deli. This year, Kempi Deli collaborates with Cacao Barry to make special Ramadhan cakes for your sweet Iftar. One of them is Coco Pandan Kareem cake specially made with pandan chiffon, coconut cream, kaya jam, pandan cream and gula melaka streusel. Another Ramadan cake that you don’t want to miss is Choco-peanut butter martabak cake filled with chocolate crémeux, peanut butter namelaka, chocolate ganache and light chocolate mousse to spread the joy of the festive season. All of these cakes are worth Rp460,000 nett per cake.

Contact the following numbers and emails to get in touch and book your tables:

Signatures Restaurant: 021 2358 3898 | [email protected] |

OKU: 021 2358 3896 | [email protected] | 081 700 700 59

Kempi Deli: 021 2358 3985 | [email protected] | 081 700 500 79

Rooms: 021 2358 3800 | [email protected]