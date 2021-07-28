PPKM Level 4: More Activities in Jakarta Require Vaccination Proof

The DKI Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Office has issued decree number 495 of 2021 containing the extension of PPKM level 4 in the tourism business sector, stating some businesses are allowed to open and a number of rules have been loosened.

The decree was signed by the acting DKI Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Office Gumilar Ekalaya on 26th July 2021.

The following are the new regulations for tourism businesses until 2nd August:

Hotels

“All employees and guests are required to have been vaccinated as evidenced by a vaccine certificate,” states the decree.

Hotels can operate at 100 percent by implementing stricter health protocols while enforcing 50 percent of staff working from the office. Operational facilities supporting accommodation services such as spas, swimming pools, gyms, sports fields, etc. are still closed.

Salons and barbershops

Salons and barbershops that are not located in shopping centres are allowed to operate and only perform hair services or treatments between 10am and 8pm. The manager of the salon or barbershop is also required to implement strict health protocols.

“Employees and visitors are required to have been vaccinated, proven by a vaccination certificate,” continues the decree.

Restaurants and cafes

During the extension of PPKM level 4, restaurants and cafes that are in open spaces are allowed to serve meals on the spot or dine-in until 8pm.

Meanwhile, restaurants and cafes with locations in closed buildings or shops, both in separate locations and those located in shopping centres can only accept takeaway, delivery service, and drive-thru. Take away and delivery services are only allowed until 10pm, and drive-thru is according to the establishment’s operating hours or 24 hours.

“The maximum visitor capacity is 25 percent with each person allowed a maximum of 20 minutes to dine-in. Employees and visitors are required to have been vaccinated as evidenced by a vaccine certificate,” Gumilar points out.

Moreover, live music and DJ performances are prohibited and bar activities serving alcoholic beverages must be closed.

Wedding ceremonies

As written in the decree, “wedding ceremonies at hotels and meeting halls that already have an organising permit must follow the maximum capacity of visitors attending to 20 percent of the room capacity which cannot be more than 30 people by implementing stricter health protocols.”

Eating at the wedding venue is prohibited. However, food provision is only allowed in closed places and is to be taken home.

“All families, guests, and those in charge of the wedding are required to have been vaccinated as evidenced by a certificate,” continues the decree.

Furthermore, amongst those facilities prohibited to operate are:

Golf or driving ranges

Meetings, seminars, or workshops in a hotel or meeting hall that already has an organising permit

Tourist attractions

Museums and galleries

Water tourism activities in lakes and beaches

Fitness centres

Wedding receptions in hotels or meeting halls that already have an organising permit

Cinemas

Bowling, billiards, and skateboarding places that already have an organising permit

Waterparks that already have an organising permit

Swimming pools

Children’s play areas that already have an organising permit

SOURCE: DKI Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Office Decree No.495/2021