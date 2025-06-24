Bali’s Newest Tables – June 2025

Bali’s dining and drinking scene gets another upgrade this month.

June is heating up in Bali with fresh spots to sip, savour, and socialise. From grilled seafood under the stars to day-drinks that turn into nightcaps, the island’s latest openings are all about good taste and great times. Ready to explore? Here are the coolest new restaurants and bars this month.

Rue Sanur

The vibrant new all-day dining destination by Maya Sanur, is bringing fresh energy to Sanur’s rising culinary scene. With its stylish indoor-outdoor setting, family-friendly charm, and crowd-pleasing menu, Rue blends international flair with laid-back island vibes. From Rockefeller Oysters and house-made Lasagna to creative pizzas like the Summer is Here topped with creamy Burrata, each dish is crafted with bold flavours and an eye for detail. Rue doesn’t just serve food—it brings the fun, too, with daily happy hours, 2-for-1 pizza deals, cake promos, and even a claw machine for a chance to win prizes.

Address: Jl. Danau Tamblingan 89M, Sanur

Contact: +62 361 849 7800

Instagram: @rue.bali

Royale Cannibale

Inside Kuta Alley, Royale Cannibale brings a refined European dining experience to Bali, blending the charm of a classic bistro with the richness of a modern steakhouse. Open daily from morning to night, the restaurant invites guests to indulge in expertly crafted dishes—from tender Duck Confit to Grilled Octopus Legs—paired with velvety cheesy mashed potatoes and a curated wine list. With elegant plating and a moody yet inviting atmosphere, it’s a hidden gem where brunch, lunch, or dinner feels a little more indulgent.

Address: Jl. Benesari, Pantai, Kuta, Badung

Contact: +62 838 3199 2902

Instagram: @royalecannibalebali

UME Bali

Ume Bali offers a polished fusion of café charm and sophisticated dining in Seminyak. By day, their Japanese ceremonial-grade matcha—shade-grown and stone-milled—provides a smooth, earthy ritual that can be savoured hot or chilled. Later, guests can enjoy crisp Thai fish cakes paired with vibrant herb salad and sweet chilli drizzle, where textures and flavours harmonise beautifully. As evening falls, Ume transforms into an inviting social hub, with bold espresso martinis, edgy margaritas, and shared tables that encourage storytelling.

Address: Jl. Dewi Sri No. 888, Legian, Badung

Contact: +62 878 9494 8433

Instagram: @ume.bali

La Naya

La Naya Café in Seminyak offers a day-to-night experience that blends cosy café charm with refined cocktail culture. By morning, the space is bright and serene, serving up Japanese-inspired brunch favourites like onigiri, sando, and smoothie bowls. As evening falls, the café transforms into a moody, intimate bar where handcrafted cocktails (infused with ingredients like hojicha and yuzukosho) take centre stage. With its lush, rustic setting and seamless transition from daylight calm to twilight sophistication, La Naya has become a standout for those seeking both comfort and creativity in Bali’s ever-evolving dining scene.

Address: Jl. Pangkung Sari No.18, Kerobokan, Seminyak, Badung

WhatsApp: +62 821 3573 5685

Instagram: @lanaya.bali

Latsu Canggu

Located just off the beaten path in Canggu, Latsu is a fresh addition to Bali’s café scene, blending all-day brunch culture with a laid-back co-working atmosphere. Open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM, this spacious venue caters to both early risers and remote workers looking for a quieter alternative to Canggu’s busier hotspots. The menu ranges from hearty sandwiches and fried rice to fresh salad bowls and smoothies in flavours like Pink Berries and Piña Colada. With dedicated areas for meetings or workshops, Latsu positions itself as a go-to spot for productivity, healthy bites, and your daily caffeine fix—all under one roof.

Address: Jl. Anggrek, Shortcut, Canggu, Badung

WhatsApp: +62 819 1145 1303

Instagram: @latsucanggu

Brook

Tucked away in Benoa, Brook is a soulful rooftop spot where the charm of old Brooklyn meets the ease of island life. With an open kitchen, thoughtful design, and sweeping sunset views, it offers more than a meal—it’s a slow, sensory experience. The menu is a multicultural blend of fresh seafood, comforting slow-cooked dishes, and signature mocktails, all crafted with balance and care. Guests can enjoy zesty Tomato Gazpacho on a warm afternoon or linger into the night for open-air cinema sessions under the stars.

Address: Jl. Gedong Sari II No.888, Benoa, Badung

WhatsApp: +62 813 3977 2904

Instagram: @brook.restaurant

Spice by Blake

Spice by Blake brings fresh energy to a beloved Ubud institution first founded in 2015 by renowned chef Chris Salans. Once a local favourite for its bold interpretation of Indonesian flavours, the restaurant has now reopened under the direction of Chef Blake Thornley—co-owner of Mozaic—who preserves its original spirit while reimagining it through a modern lens. The result is a vibrant, casual venue that elevates Indonesian comfort food with creative flair, sustainable sourcing, and a deep respect for local produce. From flavour-packed small plates to innovative mains and award-winning cocktails by mixologist Bili Wirawan, every detail at Spice by Blake pays tribute to Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage. Open from 4 PM to 1 AM, it’s a destination for everything from an early aperitif to a lively late-night rendezvous.