A Woman Has Been Eaten by a Snake in Sumatra

A 54-year-old woman named Jahrah had been found dead after being eaten by a python in a rubber garden in Terjun Gajah village, West Tanjung Jabung, Jambi.

The snake was caught on Monday 24th October 2022 at 9:30am with the body still inside the snake’s belly.

The woman went to work in the rubber garden in the morning on Friday 21st October. She didn’t make it home that evening.

“Her husband then came to the garden to pick up his wife, but she couldn’t be found anywhere,” said the Betara Police Chief AKP S. Harefa in his statement on Tuesday, 25th October.

Harefa said that the husband found sandals, a sharp knife, a hijab, and a jacket around the rubber garden. Immediately, the husband called for help to find his wife.

The search was carried out with other villagers until around 2am; then, it was stopped and continued on the next day. In the morning, a large python was found and the villagers suspected that it had eaten Jahrah.

The village police and the villagers caught the snake and brought it to the village square. They intended to find out whether or not the lady was eaten by the snake.

“After its belly was ripped apart, it turned out that there was a woman inside it. Based on the result, it was true that the lady was Jahrah and she had already died,” said Harefa.