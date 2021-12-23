PCR Tests Now Available at Train Stations

PT KAI (Persero) has opened a COVID-19 testing service with a PCR scheme at train stations, costing Rp195,000 per examination.

This PCR service will begin operations as of Thursday 23rd December 2021.

KAI’s VP of Public Relations Joni Martinus said that opening the service was intended to make it easier for passengers to complete their travel requirements during the 2021 Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays.

“This service is here to assist the public in completing the requirements to take the train during the holiday period, especially customers under the age of 12 who are required to show negative results of the PCR test starting 24th December,” said Joni in an official statement.

Passengers can get PCR test services at 17 stations, namely:

Gambir Station

Pasar Senen

Bandung

Kiaracondong

Cirebon Prujakan

Jatibarang

Babakan

Semarang Tawang

Yogyakarta

Solo Balapan

Surabaya Pasar Turi

Furthermore, PCR services will be opened at:

Cirebon

Purwokerto

Surabaya Gubeng

Malang

Madiun

Jember

On Friday 24th December 2021.

The PCR services at stations are the result of KAI’s collaboration with PT Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia (Persero) aka RNI through its subsidiary, Rajawali Nusindo, and with PT Indofarma Tbk through its subsidiary, Farmalab Indo Utama.

“The number of stations that will serve PCR tests at the stations will be increased gradually,” he said.

In addition to providing PCR testing services, the state-owned railway company also has an antigen test service at the station. The same goes for the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Prospective customers must take into account the time of the test and departure so that the validity period of the PCR test results is still accepted,” he explained.

Here’s how to get PCR service at the station: