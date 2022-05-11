Law and Human Rights Ministry: More Visa Updates

The Law and Human Rights Ministry has included more updated requirements for foreigners to apply for an Indonesian visa.

“The update is stipulated through the Decree of the Law and Human Rights Ministry Number M.HH03.GR.01.01 regarding the types of activities for foreigners in the context of granting visas during the handling of the spread of COVID-19 and national economic recovery,” said the Sub-Coordinator of Public Relations of the Directorate General of Immigration, Achmad Nur Saleh, through a written statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday 10th May 2022.

In the previous regulation, limited stay visas (VITAS) that foreigners could apply for were for work (C312), investment (C313 or C314), family union (C317), and attending education (C316). The latest rules issued on 28th April states foreigners can apply for VITAS in order to participate in training and scientific research (C315) and repatriation (C318).

Saleh added that foreigners can also apply for a visit visa in the context of transit and sports visits (B211A).

“This includes journalistic visits and film-making visits (B211C),” he said.

A visa application for sports must attach additional requirements, in the form of an invitation letter from the Indonesian government. It can also be in the form of a letter of recommendation from an international organisation organising activities.

Meanwhile, for journalistic visits and film-making visits, visa applicants must include a permit from a competent authority.

The Finance Ministry itself regulates the new adjustment of immigration services through PMK Number 9/PMK.02/2022 concerning the types and rates of non-tax state revenues (PNBP).

Referring to the regulation, a one-time visit visa application is subject to a fee of Rp2 million, while the visa fee is still the same, namely US$150 plus Rp200,000.

