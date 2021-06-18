Saturday, 19 June 2021

78 Foreigners Deported So Far in 2021

by Indonesia Expat
foreigners deported from Bali
The Bali Law and Human Rights Ministry Regional Office has deported 78 foreigners from Bali so far in 2021.

The deportations have been for violating several provisions such as irregularities in residence permits, finishing serving a prison sentence, and violating health protocols.

The Head of the Bali Law and Human Rights Ministry Regional Office, Jamaruli Manihuruk, explained that most of the foreigners who were deported came from Russia. Some of these Russian citizens even went viral on social media.

Jamaruli gave an example of a Russian citizen who has gone viral on social media, Leia Se, 24. Leia was found painting masks on her face to deceive supermarket security guards in Badung, Bali, in May 2021.

Leia’s actions were highlighted by the public, with a social media storm leading to her deportation from Bali because it was seen as violating health procedures.

Foreigners who misuse residence permits continued Jamaruli, do not have the money to meet the demands of life during their stay in Bali, nor do they have jobs.

“There’s a lot of depression. Imagine being in another country while not having a job. Doesn’t that lead to depression? If the cash flow from family goes smoothly, it will not be a problem, but if it doesn’t, many people become depressed,” he explained.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaruli explained that the Bali Law and Human Rights Ministry would continue to carry out patrols to prevent foreigners from violating laws. He said that he will continue to cooperate with several related institutions in Bali such as the municipal police.

Also Read My 36-Day Horror Experience at Immigration Detention Centre Denpasar

