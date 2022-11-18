14,000 Bottles of Illegal Alcohol Destroyed in Jakarta

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, and the Civil Service Police Unit have carried out an operation against illegal alcoholic beverages in the capital.

This activity took place at the National Monument area, Gambir District, Central Jakarta, on Friday, 18th November 2022.

“The Civil Service Police Unit led the operation with the Regional Police and the Regional Military Command to control alcohol distribution,” said Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono at the location.

Hartono explained that 14,447 bottles of alcohol consisting of a range of varieties such as vodka, mension, orang tua, rajawali, and so on were destroyed by being crushed using heavy equipment.

“On behalf of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, I would like to thank the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, the Regional Military Command, the Civil Service Police Unit, and their respective staff, who have jointly enforced the law regarding unlicensed alcoholic beverages,” said Hartono.

The Director of Narcotics Research at the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Commander Mukti Juharsa, also expressed appreciation for the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government and the Civil Service Police Unit. He said he was grateful for their cooperation in enforcing regulations regarding the restrictions on the sale of alcohol as stated in the Governor Regulation number 187 of 2014 concerning the control and supervision of alcoholic beverages.

“We must remove alcoholic beverages from the jurisdiction of Jakarta so that the society can live normally and peacefully,” said Police Commander Juharsa. He stressed that the presence of alcohol can be a source of crime. Therefore, his team is committed to continuing to carry out the operations related to alcohol distribution.

On this occasion, the Head of the Civil Service Police Unit, Arifin, explained that the operation to deal with alcoholic beverages was carried out against traders selling without a permit, as written in the Regulation of the Minister of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia number 20 of 2014 concerning control and supervision of the procurement, distribution, and sales of alcoholic beverages.

“We will not act on those who already have permits as evidenced by the completeness of the documents,” said Arifin. He further said that all violators will be sanctioned either in the form of imprisonment or fines that will be determined in court.