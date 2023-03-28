Appointment of a New General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

The Ritz-Carlton is pleased to welcome Subin Dharman as the resort’s new General Manager as of December 2022.

With over 20 years of impressive experience spanning the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe, Mr Dharman brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience to lead the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Mr Dharman is a hospitality professional with an eye for detail and a passion for F&B, he has advanced key positions before taking on the role of Hotel Manager with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan in 2017.

Prior to his appointment in Bali, he was appointed as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. His hands-on approach to the property embodied the Gold Standard of Hospitality for guests and employee satisfaction and was awarded Best Hotel for Business Travelers in Asia Pacific by CNBC International in 2022. A testament to his unwavering commitment to leadership, Subin was named APEC Luxury GM of the Year in 2022.

He now oversees 313 oceanfront suites and villas, five restaurants and bars, a convention centre that include a ballroom, four meeting rooms, a boardroom and three spacious lawns, an iconic wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa in a prime location of Nusa Dua area.

“It’s an honour to be at the helm of this exceptional property,” said Mr Dharman. “Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will continue to present the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.”

Mr Dharman will be responsible for the resort’s business strategy and overall operations and ensuring brand initiatives are met through The Ritz-Carlton Gold Standards.

Well-travelled, multilingual and fully equipped, Mr Dharman will bring unparalleled expertise to his position as General Manager, in addition to his genuine passion for enlivening The Ritz-Carlton Mystique. Mr Dharman is married to Meneka and the couple is blessed with two children, Vivan and Inara. During his spare time, Mr Dharman enjoys fitness training, travelling, and reading.