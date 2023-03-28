Jakarta Welcomes Accor’s “City of ALL” with Spectacular Brand Showcase

City of ALL-Accor Live Limitless, Accor’s spectacular five-day brand showcase, will arrive in Jakarta this month with an immersive event.

The fully integrated and highly interactive exhibition will reveal the world of advantages offered by ALL – Accor Live Limitless – the global loyalty program that brings the Group’s augmented hospitality promise to life. ALL-Accor Live Limitless allows members to “experience the extraordinary” with a world of rewards, unique perks and exceptional events. The dedicated ALL-Accor Live Limitless mobile app puts a world of benefits at its members’ fingertips.

The Jakarta edition of “City of ALL” is set to provide exclusive offers, enticing discounts and uplifting entertainment to consumers, travel trade visitors and wedding planners in Indonesia’s dynamic capital city. The event is supported by CIMB Niaga and King Koil and will run for five days, from 15th to 19th March 2023, at the Laguna Atrium, Central Park Mall, the major lifestyle hub in the heart of this thriving city. Clients, partners, ALL-Accor Live Limitless members and members of the public will flow through the mall, where they will be introduced to a wealth of attractive offers, brand experiences, live entertainment, special giveaways and more from hundreds of hotels and resorts located in Indonesia, and Singapore. A series of bright and inviting booths, with themes including “Jungle Cruise,” “Javanese Museum,” “Beach Lounge,” “Panoramic Train,” “Wedding Parlour,” “Gardens by the Bay,” “Family Play Area” and the “Ibis Family House” will bring each brand to life in a colourful and creative way.

Event planners can take advantage of exclusive offers, including up to 40% off the master bill for business and social events, including weddings, plus a choice of complimentary benefits and double ALL Meeting Planner Reward points. All other visitors will be able to snap up special rates with up to 40% off at hotels in Indonesia, plus “Dine With ALL” vouchers worth up to IDR 1 million, dedicated Ramadhan promotions and more! Guests will enjoy upbeat performances, live demonstrations, musical acts and fashion shows, a Wheel of Fortune and Mystery Boxes will feature fantastic prizes and a grand prize.

“We are very excited to connect with our esteemed corporate customers and consumers in Indonesia, one of the world’s most important emerging economies and a vibrant market for travel and tourism. As one of the leading hospitality companies in Indonesia, with 140 hotels and a healthy pipeline of projects nationwide, Accor is becoming the hotel group of choice for many Indonesians. We look forward to meeting with guests and trade partners at City of ALL in Jakarta this March,” commented Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer for Accor Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea.

ALL-Accor Live Limitless connected with guests in Indonesia in 2020 with its inaugural Hotel & Wedding Fair in Jakarta, which successfully generated interest among Accor’s partners, clients, loyalty members and guests. The hosting of the City of ALL event in Jakarta follows the staging of a sister exhibition in Surabaya in February.

For more information about the City of ALL in Indonesia, please visit www.accor-event.com.