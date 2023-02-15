Celebrating The Month of Love at By The Sea PIK

In conjunction with this year’s Valentine’s Day and the overall lovely month of February, By The Sea PIK (BTS PIK) presents a series of events, such as a fashion show, a bazaar, workshops, and many exciting activities to enjoy with friends and family.

Highlighting the theme of ‘Wave of Love,’ visitors are warmly welcomed to spend the day with their loved ones while enjoying many culinary delights and shopping promos from the curated tenants. Check out all these fun activities to enjoy the month of love at By The Sea PIK.

‘Wave of Love’ Fashion Show

Celebrating the month of love, By The Sea PIK started the event series with a fashion show featuring collections from tenants and talented young Indonesian designers.

Rolling out on Sunday, 11th February 2023, at the Kamboja Atrium of BTS PIK, the list of tenants included Aloes, Gaudi, Marhen J, Love & Flair, Hava, Nakedsol, Solemio, Chocochips, Neru, Ariane, Bloom et Champs, Etalashe, Mandy’s, and Bodies. co. Two labels from young Indonesian designers, Frederika and Youngwoong, also joined the show. Makeup and hairdos from Ivan Gunawan Cosmetics completed the look for the models.

Frederika, a label from Frederika Cynthia Dewi, showcased the “Sweet Plantation” resort collection inspired by Pacific Rayon’s sustainable acacia plantation in the Riau province. This collection explores the harmonious relationship between humans and nature through contemporary batik patterns and handmade details. All in bright colours, Asia Pacific Rayon’s Ready-for-Dye (40% Rayon/60% Cotton) cotton turns into ready-to-wear batik. Meanwhile, its Polymix (35% Rayon Viscose/65% Polyester) material becomes the base for soft and wrinkle-free outfits.

Youngwoong by Bertha Puspita highlighted the 2023 “B” capsule collection inspired by the Y2K style in the 2000s era trending among the Gen Z population. With a base of retro style and colourful, youthful, and stylish pop culture, the collection comes in the Youngwoong signature, including cropped cuts, baggy silhouettes, colourful beads, and furry materials in dramatic colour and edgy cuts.

Alexandra Francisca Najoan, the Marketing Communication Department Head of the Commercial & Hotel Division at Amantara – Agung Sedayu Group, said: “This fashion show at By The Sea PIK is part of our support to develop Indonesia’s fashion industry. As a fashion district, By The Sea PIK supports and uplifts the local fashion scene by providing space for the young generation to create, grow, and innovate in fashion. We hope they can further contribute to the rise of Indonesia’s creative economy sector on a global scale.”

If you wish to shop for the various items shown during the fashion show, you can head to the tenants’ shops at BTS PIK.

Exciting workshops by I Love Bazaar Jakarta

Are you looking for things to do this Valentine’s month? By The Sea PIK has many options for fun activities for you and your loved ones.

To celebrate the month of love, BTS PIK has collaborated with I Love Bazaar Jakarta to present various workshops and fashion collaborations. From the 10th to 19th February 2023, visitors can join a fun DIY pressed nail art class from Merycel, funky forearms balance-flow by Zilvia Martha, soap making class by Cookie Bubble ID, candle-making workshop by MM The Label, Sovlo x Emoji Collaboration, and many more.

For more info and event schedule, head to By The Sea PIK Instagram here.

Special Shopping Deals

You and your loved ones deserve a special treat this Valentine’s Day. Besides exchanging gifts, further highlighting the spirit of giving, BTS PIK offers special shopping deals for visitors. Get a Rp 50,000 shopping voucher with every minimum of Rp 500,000 at any of BTS’ participating tenants from the 10th to 19th of February from 2 to 9 PM. For more info about the terms and conditions, visit here.

Romantic Dinner and Culinary Adventure

Enjoy a selection of curated culinary delights during and after shopping at BTS PIK. In addition to the fashion tenants, BTS PIK offers many culinary spots to spend time with your loved ones. You can treat your loved ones with sumptuous menus, such as Italian cuisine with a local twist at Amyrea, authentic Mee Pok at Mami Lana Kitchen, artisan Japanese sandwiches at Ume Sando, and sweet treats from Eggcetera, Feel Matcha, Milky Way, Cold Moo, and House of Brooklyn.