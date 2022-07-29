Art and Dine with Bejana Restaurant and Galeri Zen1 at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Highlighting gastronomy and culture through arts, the limited-time dining offer Dine and Art programme at Bejana Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali welcomes diners amidst curated exhibitions.

“The Art and Dine concept is the one-of-a-kind experience where guests can taste authentic Indonesian and Balinese cuisine while enjoying the beautiful fine-art collections. We want to create an unforgettable dining experience for our guests during their visit to Bali, Indonesia,” said John Woolley, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

The event kicks off on 29th July-28th August 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton Bali’s signature Indonesian restaurant, Bejana. The restaurant opens for dinner from 6-10pm every Wednesday to Sunday. The art installation is curated by Galeri Zen1, a Bali-based fine art collector and consultant. During this collaboration, Galeri Zen1 brings the best collection of Made Wianta’s in Golden Legacy. The late Made Wianta was known as one of the most influential artists in the contemporary art era in Bali.

“The Golden Legacy is a periodisation of the late works of Made Wianta. His work has been recognised by international art associations and it is an honour to collaborate with a world-class brand like The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. The Art and Dine program is one of the key moments for us to support the hospitality industry and art industries in their recovery during the pandemic,” said Nicolaus F. Kuswanto, the Director of Galeri Zen1.

During the Art and Dine programme, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali culinary team highlights rijsttafel set with Tabanan dishes, to honour the artist’s hometown. The rijsttafel set comes with choices of nasi putih, nasi kuning or nasi merah, as well as other Tabanan’s specials such as lawar kuwir klungah, sager be pasih, pulung puluh gedang mekuah, bebek menyat-nyat, ayam bakar bejek belayu, babi genyol, pepes tuka, sayur jukut paku, nasi sela, and klepon as dessert. The price is at Rp618,000++ for two people.

Stay at one of the luxurious suites with daily breakfast inclusion and a one-time fine arts dining experience at Bejana Restaurant with the Art and Dine stay package.

