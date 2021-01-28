The Essentials in the Midst of a Pandemic

It’s tough to believe but the Covid-19 pandemic has been around for over a year now.

It was declared as a pandemic in February 2020 but experts claim that the disease has been around since Nov. 2019. By now, you should be well aware of the steps you should take when it comes to pandemics.

Although vaccines are already rolling out, that doesn’t mean you no longer need to be cautious. You need to still keep essentials with you to avoid getting the disease. Here are a few essentials that you cannot leave the home without and that you can’t have missing from your home.

Face Mask

When it comes to protecting yourself from Covid-19, your best bet is of course wearing a face mask. When it comes to face masks, you should avoid cloth masks, copper masks, and other thin masks are these are not effective against the virus which often comes in the form of liquid droplets

The best type of mask for Covid-19 is N95. It is one of the thicker masks out there and it is used to protect oneself from larger particles like solid dusts and larger water droplets.

Disinfectants and Wipes

If it really can’t be helped and you need to go outside, it’s best to step out equipped with the best disinfectants possible. For starters, you should always have a bottle of spray filled with alcohol with you. Hand sanitizer is good as well if you’re expecting to make contact with others. This will keep both you and others safe.

You should also consider bringing disinfectant wipes. These wipes such as Lysol can be used for various purposes. They can be used to wipe the chairs and tables if you are dining out. You can also use them to disinfect door handles at grocery stores. On top of that, these are pretty portable as well.

Sick Day Essentials

The last thing you’d want during a pandemic is going back and forth in places where people who are sick frequently visit. This includes pharmacies, hospitals, and other medical facilities. You may want to stock up on sick day essentials such as over-the-counter medicine for coughs, fevers, and colds. You should also have a first aid kit at home.

Food and Water

At home, you should always keep at least a week or two’s worth of food and water. You never know when a new outbreak will begin. When this happens, it’s best to limit your time outside. This means avoiding groceries and markets as well. Also, stock up on canned food that takes long to expire.

Aside from ready-to-cook food, make sure you store disinfectants and cleaning materials as well.

The pandemic has taught a lot of things but mostly, it taught us that it’s best to become prepared. The last thing you’d want is to put yourself at risk by not being prepared. Now that you already know what essentials you should have with you and at home, you should stock up on it as soon as possible.