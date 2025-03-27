Looking For the Right VPN Partner? Get to Know Private Internet Access (PIA)!

With the motto “The Most Transparent VPN on the Market“, Private Internet Access (PIA) could be the partner that you need to access and enjoy the Internet as freely (and securely) as possible.

Browsing the internet with an unencrypted connection can feel like sending a private message to a group chat — no one and nothing can guarantee that your message would not end up being a public property unfortified to lame jokes and memes. As you access the internet using your usual browser, it has now become relatively common knowledge that your device may transmit a great amount of information out into the open which, as a result, can be viewed by various diﬀerent entities — including the entities whose permission you would never consider granting.

That is why having a reliable Virtual Private Network (VPN) matters. In reality, a VPN is not just for the sake of privacy or secrecy. Anyone who happens to be a digital nomad or running a wide-scale business must have understood that, depending on your physical location, there is no guarantee that you can access the page that you want due to various reasons such as censorship or firewall-related issues. For instance, streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have diﬀerent library options based on where you are located, geographically speaking. Thus, having a reliable VPN can help you shield your digital life from the eyes of those looking to exploit your private information as well as provide access to the internet pages you need to retrieve.

Now that we are all on the same page regarding why VPN matters, here comes the next question: Which VPN partner-slash-provider we can best rely on? Well, this is when Private Internet Access (PIA) enters the chat.

Why you should consider PIA

In a nutshell, PIA helps you overcome these restrictions by giving you the option to change your internet protocol (IP) address to one of the 91 countries to choose from, as well as all 50 states in the United States, which, henceforth, allows you to gain access to websites and services that are only available in those locations. Moreover, PIA is available for all platforms — Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, iOS, and many more — and you can use PIA subscription to protect an unlimited amount of devices at the same time.

Here are several more reasons why PIA stands apart from the other VPN partners-slash-providers out there: