First Robot Barista in Indonesia 

Family Mart has launched an innovative breakthrough, as the first company using robot baristas in Indonesia.

The robot barista can be found at the Family Mart stand in Grand Indonesia’s East Mall, Central Jakarta.

Ordering from a robot barista is unique because it processes the customers’ orders through an automatic machine, which is placed beside the robot. From waiting for the results of the coffee being made and the coffee getting shaken; the robot barista whipping up orders is a sight to behold.

The robot represents an extraordinary breakthrough where the coffee service is completely without human intervention and is replaced with highly advanced machine technology. CEO of Family Mart Indonesia Wirry Tjandra explained that the presence of the robot barista booth could serve 19 coffee-based orders in just one to two minutes, with no buyer contact.

“This robot barista booth is only for locations where there are no offline stores, so it is hoped that new consumers who try our drinks at the robot barista booth will be able to repeat orders at our other 200 offline stores,” said Tjandra.

He was reluctant to disclose how much the initial investment was for in the technology of the robot barista booth. He said that although his party had presented this new innovation, Family Mart Indonesia is still focussing on developing labor-intensive offline outlets.

Tjandra also noted that since the fourth quarter of 2021, the Family Mart business has started to improve. The performance improvement was inseparable from the efforts of the Indonesian government in accelerating vaccination and successfully suppressing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.