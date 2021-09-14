Safe Dining at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta reopens its dining venues for dine-in by still adhering to the latest regulations and health protocol.

Some of the restaurants are Sailendra Restaurant, Asuka Japanese Dining, and JW Eat Out.

Sailendra Restaurant brings back “Sailendra Sensations”, a series of all-you-can-eat dining with a special theme during the weekend. “Vitamin Sea Night” on every Friday for dinner offers fresh and grilled seafood, as well as sushi and sashimi. On Saturday nights, “BBQ Fiesta” displays grills such as Roast Prime Ribs, Salmon en Croute, Lamb Ouzi and many more. “Sparkling Weekend Brunches” on Saturday and Sunday brunches feature the best of the best from Sailendra Restaurant, including seafood and barbeque, which can be combined with free-flow sparkling wine, house wine and beer for an additional Rp100,000 nett per person. Each session of “Sailendra Sensations” is available for Rp558,000 nett per person.

Asuka Japanese Dining, led by Executive Japanese Chef Nishiura Osamu, reopens its doors to welcome loyal guests for an authentic Japanese culinary experience. From omakase, bento lunch to sushi and sashimi, the ingredients used are freshly flown in from Toyosu Fish Market in Japan. Asuka Japanese Dining opens daily for lunch and dinner with outdoor seating available.

Meanwhile, for guests who prefer dining outdoors, JW Eat Out is available on the lobby terrace. Many local and international culinary offerings are available, such as Ayam Pelalah Flatbread, Nasi Goreng Hijau, Chicken Schnitzel, Banana Fritters, Caramel Bomboloni and many more, or a wide array of desserts accompanied by tea and coffee.

Please contact 021 5798 8888, WhatsApp 0811 5886111 or visit the website for reservations and/or more information.