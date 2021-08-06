Karma Beach Welcomes Impressive New Menu

At the picturesque Ulutuwatu, the illustrious Karma Beach Bali welcomes guests with its new food and drinks menu.

Heavily inspired by the Mediterranean, the new dishes are said to be bold in flavour, but light enough to suit a warm day by the waves. Picture the likes of entrees like crispy Ubud dirty duck salad; lychee, kemangi, red chillies, toasted coconut, and palm sugar dressing, and tuna tartare; adorned with compressed watermelon, torched ginger flower, red chilli paste, and tapioca coral crackers. Onto mains like salt-baked whole fish; red snapper with sauteed spinach, roasted saffron potatoes, chimichurri and lemon.

Indonesian flavours also feature on a handful of dishes like the lobster mie goreng featuring a half bamboo lobster, mud crab, prawn, calamari, acar (pickles), prawn crackers, or the Balinese octopus and seafood curry, with turmeric spiced coconut milk, mahi mahi, potatoes, and kaffir lime.

The new drinks were designed by Karma Beach Bali to pair well with the fare available. A cocktail of the day will form the heart of the drinks offering, sitting alongside long-time Karma favourites bedugul colada (spiced rum, pineapple-infused rum, homemade pandan lemongrass syrup, pineapple juice) and the kintamani mojito (white rum, mint, tangerine juice, jeruk kintamani, ginger ale). The wine list has also expanded, with more wine and beer options from around the globe. And there’s now even the chance to upgrade a classic cocktail with a premium spirit.

