Ultra Concentrated Facial Ampoule Collection Launched by Sensatia Botanicals

Sensatia Botanicals launched its latest collection – Natural Facial Ampoule Collection – specifically designed to deliver potent plant-based nutrients that deliver results in a shorter time than regular skincare products.

Known for over 20 years as the innovative company that introduced sustainable natural beauty products, this collection’s hyper-focused skincare products with high concentrations of natural plant extracts are suitable for addressing a variety of specific skin concerns and absorb easily into the skin. Such specific skin concerns include dryness, acne, discoloration, and premature aging.

“Our line of skincare products has been loved by many, as consumers nowadays expect a lot more from them in terms of natural composition. We are proud to be able to offer all-natural products and keep growing the line with the launch of this Natural Facial Ampoule Collection,” said Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals.

The following is the range of products:

1. Brightening Cucumber Facial Ampoule

This features a replenishing dose of essential vitamins for skin. The botanical blend includes cucumber extract and 75 percent kiwi extract, which is high in skin-toning vitamin E. Kakadu plum and grapes are packed with vitamin C, which helps to diminish dark spots and promote collagen production. Results: Pores look visibly smoother and skin feels refreshed and rejuvenated.

2. Clarifying Mugwort Facial Ampoule

A supercharged serum that helps to brighten and clarify skin, this is derived from a potent blend of botanical ingredients. Extracts of mugwort, cica, and langsat are renowned for their ability to soothe skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes and scars. Impurities are lifted, leaving skin feeling calm, clear, and wonderfully rejuvenated. The formula is specially designed for acne-affected skin, but gentle enough for all skin types.

3. Hydrating Galactomyces Facial Ampoule

This is an ultra-hydrating serum made witha ll-natural, nourishing botanical ingredients which provides hydration for parched skin. Its unique formula includes 50 percent galactomyces extract, which replenishes moisture and creates a protective barrier. Additional plant extracts provide vitamins and fatty acids to strengthen and moisturise skin. Result: Healthier-looking, glowing skin

4. Regenerating Edelweiss Facial Ampoule

This product provides antioxidant-rich botanicals which help with skin-firming and strengthening effect. All-natural extracts of ginseng, pomegranate, and edelweiss help retain skin elasticity and fight the signs of aging. The lightweight formula easily absorbs into skin and deeply hydrates, making it an excellent moisturiser boost when you need extra replenishment. Gentle enough for all skin types, the serum promotes healthy, more youthful-looking skin.

The products in this collection feature a base that is easy to apply and leaves skin feeling silky without a greasy or oily feeling.

Each is best for usage after toner or essence and before moisturiser application. The smooth application ensures that all the nutrients are successfully absorbed into the targeted areas.

Please visit www.sensatia.com for more details on Sensatia Botanicals.