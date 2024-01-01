The Bali Hotels Association (BHA) is taking a key step towards environmental sustainability by joining forces with Sungai Watch to combat plastic pollution in Bali.

Through a successful fundraising event held in December 2023, BHA was able to raise much-needed funds for the launch of a waste barrier installation project on the Ayung River in Mengwi, Badung. This initiative signifies a significant stride in safeguarding Bali’s environment against the detrimental impact of plastic waste.

Gary Bencheghib, one of the driving forces behind Sungai Watch, emphasised the urgency of transforming Bali’s waste management practices and highlighted the pivotal role played by the hotel industry, particularly the Bali Hotels Association, in shaping a sustainable future for the island. The newly installed rubbish barriers on the Ayung River serve as a strategic measure to combat the proliferation of open rubbish dumps along the river. The river flows into the Yeh Poh River, which has its river mouth in Berawa.

The ceremonial installation of the trash barriers by BHA and Sungai Watch marks a milestone in preserving Bali’s natural beauty and also acts as a powerful symbol to stimulate broader discussions on the critical issue of waste management in Indonesia, addressing the root causes of plastic pollution.

John T. G. Nielsen, Board Member for Sustainability at BHA, stated, “Protecting Bali’s environment is now a top priority for everyone, especially in the tourism sector. We are grateful for the support of BHA members and the extraordinary efforts of Sungai Watch to help protect Bali’s nature.”

The collaboration between the Bali Hotels Association and Sungai Watch exemplifies the positive impact that can be achieved when businesses come together to support environmental conservation. It also underscores BHA’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and responsible tourism industry in Bali.

Joel Bartlett, Finance & Business Development at BHA, expressed pride and enthusiasm for the collaboration of BHA with Sungai Watch, stating, “I am proud and excited that BHA is working with Sungai Watch to support the clean-up of Bali’s river systems by providing a barrier system to stop the flow of plastic pollution entering the river system.”

In addition to this achievement, BHA is poised to strengthen its positive impact in 2024, deepening cooperation and making a tangible contribution to the Balinese people. In 2023, BHA successfully diverted over 31 tons of food waste through sustainable practices, resulting in 133,000 portions of food being served to local communities in need.

Franklyn Kocek, Deputy Chair of the Bali Hotel Association, affirmed that BHA will continue supporting the government with its programs focusing on cultural protection, services for tourists, and infrastructure in Bali. “Together with our partners, the Bali Hotels Association is ready to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Bali for future generations.”