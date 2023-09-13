September Showdown at Mamaka by Ovolo

Get ready for an unforgettable sports viewing experience as we bring you the “September Showdown” at Street32, Mamaka by Ovolo Hotel’s first-level restaurant, and Kuta Social Club, Bali’s premier rooftop pool club at Mamaka by Ovolo.

Join the “September Showdown” for an action-packed month of live sports streaming on a massive screen! Watch your favourite AFL, NFL, and Rugby World Cup matches with fellow sports enthusiasts in the heart of Bali.

The show will be at Mamaka by Ovolo in two locations.

: Located on the first level of the Mamaka by Ovolo Hotel, Street32 offers a cosy and welcoming atmosphere to catch all the thrilling moments of the games. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a place to enjoy the games with friends, Street32 has got you covered. Kuta Social Club: For those seeking a more vibrant and energetic atmosphere, head to Kuta Social Club, Bali’s top rooftop pool club at Mamaka by Ovolo. Enjoy the games while sipping on refreshing cocktails and taking in the stunning views of Bali.

Throughout September, Mamaka by Ovolo will be screening a lineup of AFL, NFL, and Rugby World Cup matches. The schedule will always be updated on Mamaka’s Instagram page and stories, @mamakabali, so you won’t miss a minute of the action.

Discover food and drinks promo as well, while you’re at it!

Get ready to cheer for your favourite teams, share unforgettable moments, and immerse yourself in the September Showdown spirit. Whether you’re a local or a visitor to Bali, this is the ultimate sports destination you won’t want to miss!

Book your seat through this WhatsApp link.