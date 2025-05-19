Friends of Prego: A Two-Part Italian Culinary Celebration with Prego and Bene

This May and June, embark on the first chapter of Friends of Prego, a new Italian dining series by Prego at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, in collaboration with Bene Italian Kitchen at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort.

This two-part celebration brings together two of Marriott’s most beloved Italian dining destinations for a flavourful journey through Italy, united by friendship, fine wines, and culinary artistry.

Prego and Friends is a collaborative dinner series that celebrates the vibrant spirit of Italian cuisine through creative chef-to-chef collaborations. Embracing the new brand identity of Prego — an all-day dining destination infused with genuine Italian charm — this exciting initiative unites distinguished Italian restaurants and chefs to craft unforgettable dining experiences.

The inaugural edition features a special four-hands wine dinner, bringing together Chef Michele Antonucci of Prego and Chef Vinsensius Aditantra of Bene at two iconic Bali destinations. This marks their first-ever collaboration and sets the stage for many more inspired Italian culinary encounters to come.

The series begins on Friday, the 30th of May 2025, with an elegant garden dinner at Prego’s lush alfresco setting. The evening commences with a welcome drink, followed by a thoughtfully curated four-course Italian menu paired with select vintages from Ethica Wines. The evening blends Prego’s vibrant, family-friendly charm with Bene’s coastal flair, all set beneath Bali’s starlit skies.

Part Two continues on Thursday, the 6th of June 2025, at Bene Italian Kitchen, perched above the waves at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort. Renowned for its panoramic ocean views and contemporary take on traditional Italian cuisine, Bene offers the perfect setting for the series’ grand finale.

“At Westin, we believe in nourishing our guests through inspired cuisine, uplifting atmospheres, and genuine connections,” shares Dane Fernandes, Director of Food & Beverage at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. “Friends of Prego is a testament to the power of food to bring people together. This collaboration with our sister property beautifully reflects our shared commitment to well-being, authentic experiences, and heartfelt service.”

Putu Darmawan, Director of Food & Beverage at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, adds, “This Four Hands Wine Dinner is an extraordinary culinary collaboration, where Chef Michele from Prego and Chef Vinsen from Bene Italian Kitchen blend their distinctive styles into a single, unforgettable evening. It’s a journey through the heart of Italy, enriched by the finest wines from Ethica Wines. Every dish tells a story of tradition and innovation, crafted with passion and the freshest ingredients. We invite you to join us for an experience that goes beyond dining — this is a true celebration of flavour, creativity, and culture.”

Seats for both evenings are limited, and early reservations are highly recommended. Don’t miss this remarkable culinary dialogue between two masters of Italian cuisine, crafted in two unique settings but united by passion and purpose.

EVENT DETAILS

Prego x Bene: Friends of Prego – Part One

Friday, 30th of May 2025 | 6 PM

Prego, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Featuring Chef Michele Antonucci (Prego) & Chef Vinsensius Aditantra (Bene)

4-Course Dinner | Wine Pairing by Ethica Wines | Alfresco Garden Setting

Friends of Prego – Part Two

Thursday, 6th of June 2025 | 6 PM

Bene Italian Kitchen, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Featuring Chef Michele Antonucci (Prego) & Chef Vinsensius Aditantra (Bene)

5-Course Dinner | Wine Pairing by Ethica Wines | 2nd Floor

Modern Italian Dining | Ocean View Setting

To reserve your seat:

