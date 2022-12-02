Glitz and Glam Festivity at the Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta

The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta invites guests to celebrate a heart-warming holiday season through a line-up of scrumptious menus, special room offers and exclusive activities for the family.

During the whole festive month this year, The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta will be decorated in gold and rose gold Christmas ornaments. A four-metre Christmas tree will be placed in the lobby to liven up the holiday nuance.

The hotel offers a special holiday package from 19th December 2022 until 15th January 2023 (except 30th December 2022 – 2nd January 2023). The package price starts from IDR 1,100,000 nett/room/night at Deluxe Room or IDR 1,980,000 for two days consecutively. The rate for a two-bedroom apartment is IDR 2,800,000 nett/night while for a three-bedroom apartment is IDR 3,200,000 nett/night.

The food & beverage team also prepare Christmas Hampers in partnership with Alleira Batik Group. The collaboration with Alleira Batik Group is a valuable partnership. Alleira Batik Group was founded in 2005. Its name is taken from the English word “Alluring” which means attractive or captivating. Alleira Batik is a high-quality batik brand which is well-received both locally and internationally. They have second-line batik namely Batik Kammi and GAIA Indonesian Premium Tea. Batik Kammi creations can be found in Metro Puri Indah, Grand Indonesia, Margo City, Gandaria City and also on their online platform Alleiraplaza.com with more affordable prices and more ready-to-wear. GAIA Indonesia Premium Tea is also a sophisticated tea brand which has various flavours like pandanus tea, green tea, genmaicha, oolong tea, black tea, jasmine and many more.

The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta sold these hampers in two types of boxes:

Sultan Glory

IDR 700.000 nett/box

Consists of: Kastengel, Choco Chip Cookies, Green Tea Cookies, Ginger Cashew Nut Cookies, and Fellinger Royal

Sultan Blessing

IDR 1.200.000 nett/box

Consists of: Pineapple Tart, Kastengel, Choco Chip Cookies, Green Tea Cookies, Ginger Cashew Nut Cookies, Cranberries Cookies, a can of GAIA Premium Indonesian Tea, and a Scarf of Batik KAMMI.

To make this festive merrier, The Sultan Hotel & Residence Jakarta hosted a Christmas Tree Ceremony event with Cisca Becker as the MC & Kamasean Matthews as the main entertainer on Thursday, 1st December 2022. Kamasean Matthews is runner-up in the 2012 Indonesian Idol. Guests had their classic beverage, eggnog and mocktail classic ginger, to warm up the night.

For the Year-End Festive promo on 31st December 2022 – 2nd January 2023, the room rate starts from IDR 2.300.000 nett/room/night including breakfast for two people in a Deluxe room. This room package includes a complimentary in-room mini-bar, early check-in & late checkout, and a 10% discount for all F&B outlets including room service which allows you to entitle your kids’ indoor & outdoor activities and feed the rabbits. For families who are planning to pay a visit, The Sultan Residence will fit your need. A two-bedroom apartment is available from IDR 4.300.000 nett/unit/night while a three-bedroom apartment is available from IDR 5.300.000 nett/unit/night. Full payment must be done by 20th December 2022 to get a 15% discount.

NYE Gala Dinner on 31st December 2022 will be held in Golden Ballroom with a special music performance with bands & DJs. Executive Sous Chef, Eric Kusnadi has prepared some tasty menu such as Roasted Turkey, Roasted US Prime Beef, Salmon En Croute, Oven Roasted Duck with Orange Sauce, Kebuli Rice with Lamb Ribs and also all Indonesian favourite menus. For the dessert list, guests can enjoy Assorted Desserts and Cakes, Assorted Whole Fruit and Sliced Fruit, Bread Butter Pudding and Crepes Suzette with various Choices of Ice Cream. Walking-guest who want to have the Gala Dinner will be charged IDR 750.000 nett/pax and IDR 375.000 nett/pax for kids above 5-11 years old.

Not only Gala Dinner but also a casual mini stage will be held in Lagoon Lounge accompanied by a music performance, a magician for kids, and some attractive games & quizzes for guests. For further info and booking, please contact: