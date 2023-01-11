Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage Welcoming Year of the Rabbit, the Year of Hope by Lunar New Year Buffet Dinner

Celebrate new beginnings and family ties or indulge your loved ones with a wide array of buffet dinners at Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, Bandung.

We really welcome you to experience and enjoy the celebration by sharing a hearty meal with families, friends and loved ones livened up with a Barongsai dance performance, live music performance, photo booth, and door prize!

Raise your chopsticks and toss to a prosperous new year with a sumptuous Yee Shang tradition. The event will be held on Saturday, 21st January 2023 starting from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy all the Chinese menu set specially prepared by our Chef team, namely Asparagus Crab Meat Soup, Chinese Fried Rice, Seafood Ifumie, Pakcoy Garlic Oyster, Singaporean Chili Prawn, Chicken Kung Pao, Roster Duck, and Beef Black Pepper that will certainly bring you much joy for IDR 339,000 net/person (adult) and IDR 180,000 net/person (kids under 12 years old).

“In the celebration of the upcoming Year of the Rabbit, which is a tame creature representing hope and life for a long time, Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage is not holding anything back for your celebratory pleasure. In addition, spend the auspicious night of 21st January 2023 with one night stay in a deluxe room starting from Rp1,788,000 net including breakfast, Song Gam (Lucky Fruits) and Lunar buffet dining for two persons. Ring the Year of the Rabbit with your family as you toss Yee Shang and pray for Health, Prosperity and Success!” said Atika Nurliawati, Public Relations Manager of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage.

For more information, you can get in touch with us via: