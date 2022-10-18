Villa Merbabu a Two-Storey Villa at Villa Borobudur Resort

Villa Borobudur Resort and its in-house restaurant Taste Java are difficult to describe without using superlatives.

The resort is located in the lush nature of the Menoreh hills, less than three kilometres from the Borobudur Temple and its impressive valley surrounded by the Javanese rice fields, mountains, and volcanoes.

Not only are the location and the spectacular views remarkable, but the privacy and luxury that the resort offers its guests are all according to Javanese traditions that are unparalleled significance and memorability.

Villa Borobudur Resort has six villas, four of which are private villas; with their own unique swimming pool and personal staff, including Javanese chefs.

Villa Merbabu is one of the four private villas of the resort and provides its guests with all benefits and amenities that go with it. However, Villa Merbabu distinguishes itself by its extra unique design; it is a two-storey villa, where classical Javanese elements are combined with modern architecture.

Just like the other villas, the view is immersive and unforgettable. The Borobudur Temple is directly visible, as well as the Merapi volcano and the 3,300-metre-high Sumbing.

Villa Merbabu has a total of three bedrooms; two on the ground floor, and the master bedroom on the first floor, where the living room is also located.

We would be happy to welcome you to our resort. Contact us for tailoured offers and for more information about our villas, restaurant, bar and the many activities that the Borobudur area has to offer.

