WEEKEND BRUNCHES AND JAPANESE GUEST CHEF AT GRAND HYATT JAKARTA JAKARTA

This May, Grand Hyatt Jakarta invites guests to enjoy a delightful array of culinary experiences, from vibrant weekend brunches to an exclusive Japanese guest chef appearance from Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, showcasing authentic teppanyaki cuisine.

Saturday: Sparkling Festa Brunch at C’s Steak and Seafood

Every Saturday from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, C’s Steak and Seafood hosts the Sparkling Festa Saturday Brunch. Guests can savour authentic Italian dishes, premium beef cuts, fresh seafood, giant risotto, and decadent desserts in a lively atmosphere.

IDR 888,000++ per guest (excluding alcoholic beverages)

IDR 1,088,000++ per guest with free-flow Prosecco

Sunday: Grand Sunday Brunch at Grand Café

Every Sunday, Grand Sunday Brunch at Grand Café offers a warm, home-like setting with a variety of local and Western favourites, including Beijing duck, chicken and beef satay, rib-eye teppanyaki, sushi, sashimi, and more.

IDR 688,000++ per guest

Optional non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage packages are available

9–17 May: Niseko Teppanyaki Indulgence at Sumire

From 9 to 17 May 2025, Sumire presents Niseko Teppanyaki Indulgence, a special dining experience by guest chef Satoshi Hiruta from Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono. Guests can indulge in refined teppanyaki featuring the finest seafood and fresh vegetables.

IDR 2,500,000++ per person

Optional sake or wine pairing packages are available

For more information, please contact +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.