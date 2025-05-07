Wednesday, 7 May 2025

Highscope desktop - Maya Ubud - Luno - pullman jkt - Finns
sofitel - highscope - HI Lampung - Hyatt Bali
Indonesia Expat
Food & Drink

WEEKEND BRUNCHES AND JAPANESE GUEST CHEF AT GRAND HYATT JAKARTA JAKARTA

by Indonesia Expat
WEEKEND BRUNCHES AND JAPANESE GUEST CHEF AT GRAND HYATT JAKARTA JAKARTA

This May, Grand Hyatt Jakarta invites guests to enjoy a delightful array of culinary experiences, from vibrant weekend brunches to an exclusive Japanese guest chef appearance from Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, showcasing authentic teppanyaki cuisine.

Parmesan Wheel from Sparkling Festa Saturday Brunch at C's Steak and Seafood
Parmesan Wheel from Sparkling Festa Saturday Brunch at C’s Steak and Seafood

Saturday: Sparkling Festa Brunch at C’s Steak and Seafood
Every Saturday from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, C’s Steak and Seafood hosts the Sparkling Festa Saturday Brunch. Guests can savour authentic Italian dishes, premium beef cuts, fresh seafood, giant risotto, and decadent desserts in a lively atmosphere.

  • IDR 888,000++ per guest (excluding alcoholic beverages)
  • IDR 1,088,000++ per guest with free-flow Prosecco

Sunday: Grand Sunday Brunch at Grand Café
Every Sunday, Grand Sunday Brunch at Grand Café offers a warm, home-like setting with a variety of local and Western favourites, including Beijing duck, chicken and beef satay, rib-eye teppanyaki, sushi, sashimi, and more.

  • IDR 688,000++ per guest
  • Optional non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage packages are available
Signature-Shiraoi-Wagyu-Beef-Fillet-by-Chef-Hiruta-Satoshi-from-Park-Hyatt-Niseko-Hanazono
Signature-Shiraoi-Wagyu-Beef-Fillet-by-Chef-Hiruta-Satoshi-from-Park-Hyatt-Niseko-Hanazono

9–17 May: Niseko Teppanyaki Indulgence at Sumire
From 9 to 17 May 2025, Sumire presents Niseko Teppanyaki Indulgence, a special dining experience by guest chef Satoshi Hiruta from Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono. Guests can indulge in refined teppanyaki featuring the finest seafood and fresh vegetables.

  • IDR 2,500,000++ per person
  • Optional sake or wine pairing packages are available

For more information, please contact +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.

Related posts

Safe Dining at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

Beef Dishes to Make During Eid al-Adha

Indonesia Expat

Locavore Will Close This Summer and Become “NXT”

Indonesia Expat

Ghosts of Christmas Delights

Intan Tanjung

Festive Celebrations at the St. Regis Bali Resort

Indonesia Expat

Embrace 2024 with Jakarta and Bali Hotels’ Exclusive New Year’s Special Offers

Indonesia Expat