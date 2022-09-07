Eat, Pray, Spa – Heavenly Spa By The Westin Resort Nusa Dua

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is pleased to announce the new wellness package from its award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin entitled Eat, Pray Spa.

This signature package provides guests with a complete wellness journey to experience during their visit to the island of the Gods. This offer will be perfect in time with the recovery of tourism in Bali where wellness and wellbeing continue to be priority for everyone.

The topic of wellness and well-being has become a crucial part of one’s life and The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali believes that maintaining wellness and well-being is important in creating balance for pleasure and health in mind and body whilst on holiday. The Eat Pray Spa offers the ultimate balance the guests need.

As the leading wellness destination and wanting to accommodate the need for wellness and well-being for the guests whilst on vacation, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali and its award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin through EAT PRAY SPA provides two offers, a Wellness only Package and a Room Package.

The Eat Pray Spa Wellness only Package is priced at IDR 1,500,000 net per person and IDR 2,400,000 net per couple. It offers a rejuvenating and holistic wellness journey where guests can enjoy a Balinese purifying ritual called Melukat, hands cleansing ritual, face and body massage, sound bath meditation and a nourishing dining experience mindfully created by the culinary team at the resort’s beachfront sanctuary without booking a room.

Priced at IDR 9,200,000 net, the Eat Pray Spa Room Package offers a three-night stay in a deluxe room, breakfast for two people, a Balinese purifying ritual, Melukat, 90 minutes of face and body massage, hands cleaning ritual, sound bath meditation, energising activity programs, 24 hours access to Westin WorkOut Fitness Studio and internet access. The Eat Pray Spa room package is available until 20 December 2022.

Heavenly Spa by Westin also offers a twice-a-week complimentary wellness program with visiting wellness experts, exclusively available for the resort’s resident guests.

With the launch of Eat Pray Spa holistic journey, Heavenly Spa by Westin, which currently sits on one of most desired spa centres to visit in Bali on TripAdvisor, aligns its mission with Eat Well, Feel Well pillars of the six of Westin Well Being pillars.

“As the leading wellness destination, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali commits to creating programs that support our guests’ well-being needs. As Bali is opening again for international arrivals, Heavenly Spa by Westin is once again ready to rejuvenate our guests in a holistic journey for their body and soul” explained Oriol Montal, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali General Manager.

For more information, please visit www.westinnusaduabali.com and www.heavenlyspabali.com or social media @WestinBali and @HeavelySpaBali.