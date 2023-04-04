Bali’s Newest Restaurants and Cafes 2023

It’s impossible to get disappointed by Bali’s food scene. Despite the pandemic, there are so many new restaurants opened.

There is no better way to spend your time on the island than to savour the newly opened and revitalised eateries, which offer everything from casual Balinese cuisine to fine dining. Bali has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a new place to go on a date or meet up with friends. If you want to find Bali’s latest cafes and restaurants, let’s get started!

Banana Lounge

Banana Lounge is a casual and elegant pool club next to a small collection of villas. It’s just a few steps from the Impossible Beach entrance. The spacious pool lounge and beautifully appointed interior are ideal for couples, families, and groups. Choose a healthy option from their breakfast menu to kick off your day.

For more information, check out their Instagram @bananaloungebali.

Mason Uluwatu

Mason, a well-known restaurant in Bali that focuses on woodfired cuisine, has long been considered a must-visit destination for both Bali locals and tourists. With the recent opening of Mason Uluwatu, a sister venue has joined the Canggu-based establishment.

You’ll notice that Mason Uluwatu is based on the Canggu original’s DNA, but this space mixes it with a little more modernity, like an exposed kitchen, to really boost the restaurant’s Mediterranean vibe. You can anticipate the same mouthwatering dishes as before as well as a slew of new options.

For more information, check out their Instagram @masonbali.

Skool Kitchen

Canggu’s recently opened new restaurant Skool Kitchen not only offers you the opportunity to watch famous Bali sunsets and waves but also offers one of the best cocktails on the island. Their signature Martine’s are a must-try and their fine dining menu also makes the place a perfect date venue.

For more information, check out their Instagram @skoolkitchen.

Luma Bali

Luma, a new restaurant concept that serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, is the most recent addition to the Canggu neighbourhood. The focus of the menu here is on simple, rustic dishes that combine native ingredients from Bali and the islands that surround it, with traditional elements from Southern Europe. The octopus with smoked potato and ink aioli as well as the Angus ribeye with beef cheek, taro gratin, and mushroom are some of the must-tries.

For more information, check out their Instagram @luma.bali.

Bartolo Bali

Bartolo is an innovative new restaurant in Uluwatu. It’s a cool European restaurant with delicious cocktails, European-inspired sharing plates, and charcuterie made with ingredients that are local and seasonal. Steak fries with Diane sauce, funghi e pecorino pici pasta with cavolo nero, and tuna crudo with peperonata and citrus are all on the casual menu. Try their amazing cocktails Black Lime Margarita and Bartolo Spritz.

For more information, check out their Instagram @bartolo.bali.

Dough Darlings Canggu

Check out this divine slice of doughnut heaven, which will not fail to satisfy your serious craving for doughnuts. A different game is being played at this brand-new Dough Darlings store in Berawa Canggu. When you enter this place, you will find good food and a pleasant atmosphere. In addition to yummy doughnuts, Dough Darlings Canggu also serves main dishes and beverages!

For more information, check out their Instagram @doughdarling.

Home by Chef Wayan

This family-owned restaurant serves some of the best Indonesian food in Bali. It was opened by the famous Chef Wayan Kresna Yasa, who also helped open Room4Dessert and was the chef at Desa Potato Head. Their Pangsit Udang, Babi Bali, and Flapjacks Ice Cream Sando are among the crowd’s favourites. It’s a great spot to sit down and enjoy a delicious meal.

For more information, check out their Instagram @home.by.chefwayan.

Mevui Vietnam Kitchen

This Vietnamese restaurant in the heart of Legian is unbeatable! Mevui Vietnam Kitchen serves a hearty selection of the best dishes from Vietnam, such as pho, banh mi, and seafood salad. Although Vietnamese cuisine is well-known for its food, the country’s coffee also deserves recognition! For a tranquil afternoon on the island, try their Vietnamese coffee, Ca Phe Sua Da.

For more information, check out their Instagram @mevuibali.

Good Mantra Bali

Located in Canggu, Good Mantra Bali offers breakfast and dinner with its extensive plant-based menu that makes clean eating as enjoyable as possible. The combination of pineapple, mango, passionfruit, orange, and granola goodness in the Solar Power Smoothie Bowl is a must-try!

For more information. check out their Instagram @goodmantrabali.

7 Am Bakers

Situated in Umalas, this cute bakery serves freshly baked bread, pastries, and sandwiches every day at 7am, just like their name suggests. If you are a fan of baguettes, homemade bakeries, and coffee, you should definitely give this bakery a try.

For more information. check out their Instagram @7am.baker.

Mosto

Mosto is Bali’s first natural wine bar offering a great selection of wine as well as cocktails. Pick a sit at the cosy dining area or at the bar and have some delicious Italian bites while sipping your drink.

For more information, check out their Instagram @mostobali.

Mr Egg Bali

It should come as no surprise that there will be a lot of eggs here with a name like Mr Egg. The newly opened restaurant in Canggu’s Tanah Barak Street has become a popular spot for all-day brunchers. Try their gin-cured salmon with miso creme fraiche or smashed pork and wagyu sausages with a fried egg and apple relish if you’re looking for something other than an ordinary omelette at this restaurant, which specialises in much more than just boring eggs.

For more information, check out their Instagram @mr_eggbali.

Tabu

If you are looking for a place to go in the surfer’s paradise Uluwatu and someplace fancy, Tabu is the place to be. With its yummy and presentable meals, this place offers a great fine dining experience. Nice decoration, a live DJ performance, good food, and cocktails – nothing but a good vibe is here.

For more information, check out their Instagram @tabubali.