C’s Sunday Brunch at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

C’s Steak & Seafood introduces C’s Sunday Brunch, an exquisite buffet with fine-quality protein served fresh from the live kitchens.

Set in a sophisticated yet relaxed ambience on the fourth floor of Grand Hyatt Jakarta, C’s Steak & Seafood presents C’s Sunday Brunch, the freshest seafood selection and the finest beef choice.

The menu emphasises the freshness of all products used. Live food preparation is at the heart of the overall ambience with the chefs taking centre stage as guests enjoy the activities of open kitchens at close range.

Executive Chef Markus Zuck and his team source exceptional meat and seafood to come up with a wide array of succulent dishes, including house-smoked 30-day-dry-aged beef brisket, black truffle Pecorino Cheese Risotto, house-smoked Balik salmon, C’s signature prawn cocktail and freshly shucked Korean oysters.

Guests can also order from the complimentary à la-carte menu: lobster coconut bisque, 24-hour slow-cooked beef cheeks, pan-seared Foie Gras and lobster thermidor, to name a few. There is an equally tempting list of Asian favourites, such as seafood Dandan noodles, steamed fish in Hong Kong sauce and Peking duck.

C’s Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday from noon to 3 pm for IDR 888,000++ per person. It offers free-flow wines and Sommelier’s premium wine tasting starting from IDR 380,000++ per person.

For more information, please call +6221-2992-1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.