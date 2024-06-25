Bali is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, boasting a plethora of restaurants and cafés catering to every taste and occasion.

For brunch aficionados, navigating this vibrant culinary scene can feel like being a kid in a sweet shop, spoilt for choice yet unsure where to begin. Amidst the array of options across Bali, selecting the perfect spot can be daunting, especially when it comes to choosing a specific area.

Often overlooked as a mere pit stop en route to Uluwatu, Jimbaran is a hidden gem with much to offer beyond its scenic beaches. To assist your quest for the ultimate brunch experience, Indonesia Expat has curated a list of top brunch spots in Jimbaran. Let’s delve into the culinary delights waiting to be discovered!

Bella Cucina at Intercontinental Bali Resort Jimbaran

Embark on a culinary journey through the heart of the Mediterranean every Sunday at Intercontinental Bali Resort Jimbaran’s Bella Cucina from 12 PM to 4 PM. Elevate your weekend with a lavish spread of delectable dishes, live cooking stations, and soulful live music at their renowned Sunday Brunch affair. Inspired by the rich tapestry of Mediterranean flavours, Chef Romain Lefevre and his team curate a menu that tantalises even the most discerning palates. Enjoy an array of sumptuous options, including premium grills, amidst the vibrant ambience and soothing melodies of the resident band. With private dining spaces for up to 10 guests and complimentary pool access, Bella Cucina promises an unforgettable brunch experience. Brunch packages include SILVER at Rp650,000++ per person with complimentary alcoholic beverages, GOLD at Rp995,000++ per person with beer and local wine, and PLATINUM at Rp1,195,000++ per person with non-alcoholic beverages, beer, local wine, imported wine, and bubbles.

Address: InterContinental Bali Resort, Uluwatu St No.45, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 811 3820 8768

Instagram: @bellacucinabali @intercontinentalbaliresort

Locca Sea House

Perched at the edge of a cliff in Jimbaran, Locca Sea House offers a stunning blend of modern style and natural beauty, making it a must-visit destination in Bali. The atmosphere is vibrant and lively, enhanced by a well-curated selection of music that complements the breathtaking sea view and infinity pool. Guests are greeted with exceptional hospitality. The culinary offerings are delightful, with a variety of dishes that satisfy all tastes, and the house local drinks come highly recommended. Perfect for a relaxing beach day, Locca Sea House is also an ideal spot for brunch, combining delicious food with an unparalleled view. Whether you’re there for the food, the view, or the overall ambience, this beach club has you covered.

Address: Jl. Jimbaran Hijau Segara, Jl. Tegal Wangi, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 812 6888 8681

Instagram: @locca_bali

La Brasserie

Located in the heart of Jimbaran, La Brasserie offers a delightful brunch experience with an authentic French twist, infused with subtle Balinese fusion. Guests are welcomed by the French owner, whose high standards ensure every dish is up to par. Raved dishes include the Beef Bourguignon, French Onion Soup, and Duck dishes, praised for their rich flavours and authenticity. The cosy atmosphere and attentive service create a homely feel, making it a perfect spot for brunch. Despite limited car parking, the restaurant’s charm and delicious offerings make it worth the visit. Open from morning to evening, it’s a must-visit for anyone looking to enjoy a leisurely and flavourful brunch in Jimbaran. With a varied menu, friendly staff, and a personal touch from the owner, it’s no wonder this spot attracts both locals and tourists alike.

Address: Jl. Bukit Permai No.8, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 812 3950 0044

Instagram: @la_brasserie_jimbaran

Sundara Beach Club by Four Seasons Resort Bali Jimbaran Bay

Every Sunday from 11 AM to 3 PM, Sundara at Four Seasons Resort Bali Jimbaran Bay offers a perfect blend of beach club lifestyle and exquisite cuisine with their SUNDAY BRUNCH. Guests can enjoy unlimited orders from the entire menu while basking in the beauty and tranquillity of Bali’s longest beachfront pool. Complemented by sustainable cocktails, this experience adds an extra glow to Jimbaran’s breathtaking sunsets. Families can take advantage of complimentary access to the new plastic-free Umah Rare Kids’ Club, a short buggy ride away. The brunch is priced at Rp950,000 per adult and Rp475,000 per teen (ages 13–17). For those looking to enhance their experience, free-flow alcohol packages start at Rp700,000 per person. Sundara provides an idyllic setting for a leisurely and luxurious Sunday.

Address: Four Seasons Resort Bali At Jimbaran Bay, Jimbaran, Bali

Phone: +62 361 708333

Instagram: @sundarabali @fsbali

Sandpiper Bali

Sandpiper Bali in Jimbaran is a hidden gem for brunch enthusiasts, offering a cosy atmosphere, delicious food, and exceptional coffee. Patrons’ favourites are the Smoothie Bowl, Avocado Bacon Toast, and unique Pot-nut, baked fresh daily. The café’s interior, with both AC and non-AC seating, makes guests feel at home, complete with a pool table and international electrical outlets for convenience. Open from 7 AM to 10 PM, Sandpiper Bali provides a perfect setting for a leisurely brunch, with friendly staff ensuring a delightful dining experience. The menu features a variety of affordable options, from the light and fluffy Syrniki with berries to the spicy Mexican Chicken Sliders. Whether you choose to sit upstairs or downstairs, the welcoming ambience and top-notch service will make for a relaxed and satisfying brunch.

Address: Uluwatu St No.111x, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 813 9946 4272

Instagram: @sandpiper.bali

ASAI Cafe

At ASAI Cafe, every detail is crafted to delight your senses throughout the day. From the moment you step in, the warm smiles of the staff set the tone for a cosy and welcoming atmosphere. The menu offers a variety of options, from signature breakfast items to healthy bowls and mouth-watering burgers. Praises are directed towards the fantastic food, with highlights including the French toast, pancakes, and the must-try salmon croissant. The drink selection is equally impressive, featuring expertly crafted coffee and unique cocktails. Families will find the café particularly accommodating, with thoughtful touches like extra cookies for kids.

Address: Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu, Badung, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 811 3855 729

Instagram: @cafe.asai

Sunday Brunch by the Sea at Loloan Beach Bar & Grill by Raffles Bali

Loloan Beach Bar & Grill offers a sophisticated brunch experience every second and fourth Sunday of the month from 12 PM to 3 PM. This adults-only event features an exquisite selection of artisanal pasta, cheeses, premium meats, and caviar, served table-side. Guests can choose from four themed menus: Italian, French, Luxury, and Royal, all complemented by a selection of fine wines. Live entertainment by talented musicians enhances the elegant atmosphere. The brunch packages are priced as follows: Italian Brunch at Rp1,950,000, French Brunch at Rp2,250,000, Luxury Brunch at Rp13,000,000, and Royal Brunch at Rp17,000,000. For a truly memorable culinary experience, Loloan Beach Bar & Grill’s Sunday Brunch at Raffles Bali is a must-visit for those looking to elevate their weekend dining.

Address: Raffles Bali, Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera No.1A, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

Phone: +62 361 201 5800

Instagram: @raffles_bali

Caribu Coffee & Friends

A rising brunch hotspot, renowned for its fresh ingredients and perfectly crafted dishes. Patrons rave about the Spaghetti Carbonara and the thoughtfully prepared vegan options, which are anything but boring. With a welcoming atmosphere, the café provides a perfect spot to relax and enjoy freshly brewed coffee, including plant-based milk options. Every Saturday, guests can enjoy live music, adding to the delightful experience. The menu features a variety of affordable vegan and international dishes, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The friendly, English-speaking staff and the cosy setting, with a small café downstairs and a lunch area upstairs, make Caribu Coffee & Friends a must-visit for brunch enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this gem for a delicious bite and a relaxing time.

Address: Jl. Uluwatu I No.77, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

WhatsApp: +62 813 2107 8952

Instagram: @caribu_bali

Colabo Cafe

A haven for coffee lovers and food enthusiasts alike, Colabo Cafe offers a delightful array of organic, locally inspired dishes. Whether you’re indulging in vibrant smoothie bowls or hearty Balinese specialities, each dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients. The friendly and attentive staff, ensure every visit feels special. This charming boho-decorated café offers a serene spot to unwind with prices on the lower side, making it an excellent choice for any meal of the day. From smoothie bowls to rendang pasta and bruschetta, the menu is diverse and delicious. With incredible pricing for the quality and variety of food and drinks, Colabo Cafe is a must-visit, located just 10 minutes away from Honeymoon Beach.

Address: Jimbaran Hub, Jl. Karang Mas, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali

WhatsApp: ‪+62 878 7500 7809‬

Instagram: @colabocafe.bali

Lucid Cafe Bali

Discover another hidden gem that is Lucid Cafe Bali, a cosy haven for coffee lovers and food enthusiasts alike. Despite its small size with limited tables, Lucid Cafe offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for a relaxing brunch or casual snack. Guests rave about the truffle scrambled eggs and soy-glazed pork fried rice, highlighting the rich flavours and beautifully presented dishes. The menu is varied, ensuring there’s something for everyone, from hearty breakfast options to light lunches. Renowned for its excellent service and affordable prices, this charming local café has quickly become a favourite among both locals and tourists.