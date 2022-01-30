Singapore Airlines Reopening Direct Flights to Bali

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced it will reopen daily commercial flights from Singapore to Bali starting on 16th February 2022.

Public Relations for Ngurah Rai Airport Taufan Yudhistira said that his team had received the notification.

“Now preparations are being discussed,” he said on Saturday 29th January.

According to the press release, SIA will operate a Boeing B787-10 aircraft with a capacity of 337 seats on the route. The Boeing 787-10 fleet features SIA’s new regional cabin product and consists of 36 business class seats and 301 economy class seats.

“The resumption of daily flights to Bali is part of SIA’s long-term commitment to growing the Indonesian tourism industry,” said Alvin Seah, the General Manager Indonesia of Singapore Airlines.

“SIA’s passenger network currently covers 64 destinations in 34 countries and we will do our best to promote Indonesia,” he added.

The services to Denpasar and Jakarta will continue to provide flexibility to the airline’s customers who wish to travel to and from Indonesia.

SIA will also continue to monitor demand and will adjust its network periodically to match capacity with demand. Tickets for flights between Singapore and Bali are already available and are being sold through SIA’s various distribution channels.