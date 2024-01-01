InterContinental Bali Resort is proud to announce the appointment of Bruno Cristol as the new General Manager.

With a career spanning more than thirty years in the hospitality industry, Bruno brings a lot of experience to his new role. Before coming to InterContinental Bali Resort, he was the Area General Manager of IHG Singapore and the General Manager of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. He has worked in various countries, including Australia, France, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore, where he excelled in opening, renovating, and managing upscale and luxury hotels. Bruno’s contributions have played a crucial role in the long-term success of many well-known luxury hotels and resorts.

Bruno started his journey in the hospitality industry as a Chef, where his love for different cultures, and languages, and connecting with people helped him excel in fine dining and service. Throughout his career, he has been involved in launching successful bars, restaurants, and luxury brand hotels, including IHG, where he was the Director of Food & Beverage at InterContinental Carlton Cannes in France.

Before his time in Singapore, Bruno was the General Manager of Dusit Thani Manila and worked with respected hospitality brands like Hyatt Hotels, Ritz Carlton, and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts for over a decade. His enthusiasm and extensive experience, especially in the Asia Pacific region, make him well-suited to boost performance and inspire excellence in the hospitality industry.

“We are excited to welcome Bruno as the new General Manager of the resort. His track record of success, combined with his passion for hospitality and commitment to excellence, make him a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that under Bruno’s leadership, InterContinental Bali Resort will continue to provide outstanding experiences to our guests and achieve new levels of success,” said Anil Pathak, Director of IHG Operations for Indonesia.

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Bruno expressed his excitement, saying, “It is an honour to join the team at the iconic InterContinental Bali Resort. I am deeply passionate about delivering unmatched guest experiences and look forward to working with the dedicated staff to maintain the resort’s reputation for excellence, both at the resort and our Jimbaran Convention Centre.”

Bruno’s appointment highlights InterContinental Bali Resort‘s commitment to offering top-notch hospitality and enhancing the guest experience. As the resort looks to the future, Bruno’s leadership will play a crucial role in driving innovation, excellence, and growth.