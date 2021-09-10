Russian Escaped and Fought Police Now Deported

A Russian citizen living in Bali named Oleg Chadin, 40, has finally been deported by the Immigration Office.

The Russian was previously secured by the Badung Regency Municiap PP officers on Saturday 28th August 2021. He had caused a disturbance outside Warung Uma Asri, Werdhi Bhuwana Village, Mengwi District, Badung Regency.

“Oleg Chadin, who is a Russian citizen, has been deported for violating article 75 paragraph 1 of the RI law number 6 of 2011 concerning immigration,” said Head of the Regional Office of the Law and Human Rights Ministry in Bali, Jamaruli Manihuruk.

Jamaruli said that Oleg Chadin entered Indonesia in December 2020. He was later proven to have violated regional regulation No. 7 of 2016 concerning public order and public peace.

The deportation was carried out on Tuesday 7th September 2:05pm WITA from I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The man was accompanied by two officers from the Denpasar Immigration Detention Centre.

Later, Chadin continued his deportation with a Turkish Airlines flight at 8:30pm WIB, followed by a flight to Moscow via Istanbul.

“The person concerned has been proposed to be included in the deterrence list to the Directorate General of Immigration in accordance with Law Number 6 of 2011 concerning Immigration,” he concluded.