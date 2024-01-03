Vegan and Vegetarian Cuisine: The Top Plant-Based Restaurants in Bali

Bali’s culinary landscape is graced by a burgeoning array of vegan and vegetarian restaurants, seamlessly blending delectable plant-based dishes with an ethos of mindful and sustainable dining.

Spread across the Island of the Gods, these establishments offer more than just a meal; they encapsulate a commitment to conscious living through an artful presentation of flavours. Embark with us on a gastronomic exploration of Bali’s premier plant-based eateries, where each dish is a testament to the harmonious fusion of ethical choices and culinary excellence.

Zest Ubud

A haven for plant-based dining, offering a vegan menu celebrating the rich offerings of the Balinese food forest. Perfect for vegetarians and vegans, the dishes are a fusion of health and indulgence. The restaurant provides a harmonious blend of culinary delights and aesthetic pleasures, housed in a renovated traditional Balinese building, exuding a Zen-like atmosphere with contemporary art. Guests can relax on plush sofas, enjoying both exquisite cuisine and views of the Campuhan Ridge jungles.

Address: Jl Raya Penestanan Kelod No.8, Ubud 80571

Phone: +62 823 4006 5048

Instagram: @zestubud

Moksa Ubud

Nestled in Ubud’s heart, Moksa Plant-based Restaurant & Permaculture Garden is a sustainable culinary gem. Open daily from 10 AM to 9 PM, its tranquil 2,500 square-metre space features lush greenery, an earthly décor, and an adjoining permaculture garden. Chef Made, with a global culinary experience, brings plant-based creations to life, promoting sustainable living through this haven and a dedicated culinary academy.

Address: Ubud II Kutuh, Jl. Puskesmas, Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571

Phone: +62 813 3977 4787

Instagram: @moksaubud

Burgreens Canggu

Burgreens stands as Indonesia’s leading plant-based food chain, specialising in a delightful fusion of Asian and Western cuisines. Burgreens reimagines comfort food favourites such as burgers, rendang, bibimbap, and even vegan boba, all crafted entirely from plants. Chef Max Mandias, the culinary visionary behind the menus, ensures a balanced blend of plant-based protein, complex carbs, dietary fibre, and good fats in every dish. Committed to purity, all meals are prepared from scratch, free from MSG, chemical flavour enhancers, preservatives, colourings, and toxic food chemicals.

Address: Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan No. 1, Canggu North Kuta Utara, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 8188 87028

Instagram: @burgreens

The Shady Shack

Establishing its presence in Bali’s culinary scene in 2011 with the inception of the first café, Betelnut, in Canggu, the venture quickly transformed into a renowned institution. Building on this success and adopting a vegetarian diet, the owners expanded their culinary footprint with the opening of The Shady Shack in 2016. The Shady Shack emphasises healthy vegan and vegetarian whole foods, offering an extensive menu featuring all-day breakfast, coffee, teas, nourishing smoothies, juices, burgers, salads, share plates, hearty mains, and indulgent vegan desserts.

Address: Jl. Tanah Barak No.57, Canggu, North Kuta, Badung, Bali 80351

Phone: +62 812 3611 6466

Instagram: @theshadyshack

Kasto Italian Vegan Restaurant & Pizza

Kasto is a purpose-driven restaurant in Bali, founded by four Italian friends with a dream to influence people to embrace plant-based living. Committed to ethical sourcing, they serve vegan food made with the highest quality local ingredients. Kasto is known for its authentic Italian cuisine, offering handmade pasta and sharing-style dishes to create a memorable food experience. From pizzas to meatballs, everything is crafted in-house, embodying their commitment to a plant-based lifestyle.

Address: Jl. Tanah Barak No.17A, Canggu, North Kuta, Badung, Bali, Indonesia

Tel: +62 812 3868 1492

Instagram: @kastobali

Roots

This plant-based restaurant captivates with its serene ambience and unwavering commitment to sustainability. The use of local, organic ingredients is evident in each creatively crafted dish, presenting a vibrant array of colours and flavours. The innovative combination of vegetables, legumes, and grains ensures a satisfying and wholesome dining experience. The staff’s passion for the restaurant’s mission enhances the overall enjoyment. The option to customise your brunch menu, especially the build-your-own bowl, comes highly recommended for a fresh experience.

Address: Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.121, Pererenan, Mengwi, Badung, Bali 80351

Phone: +62 813 3753 1570

Instagram: @rootsinbali

Kynd Community

A 100 percent plant-based restaurant that has two locations in Canggu and Seminyak, Bali. Open every day from 7:30 AM to 10 PM, with delivery options available via GoJek and Grab. While breakfast and lunch operate on a walk-in basis, dinners (after 5 PM) require a booking. Known for its cute, photogenic aesthetic, Kynd Community offers a familiar menu for foreigners with standout desserts and possibly the best coffee in Bali.

Address: Jl. Petitenget No.12 Kerobokan Kelod, Seminyak, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 859 3112 0209

Instagram: @kyndcommunity

Tanaman at Potato Head

Tanaman at Potato Head crafts vegetarian delights sourced from premium local regenerative farmers. Their menu, centred on whole, organic plant foods, marries nutrition with exquisite flavours. Every part of the vegetable is utilised, reflecting their commitment to minimal waste. Complemented by crafted cocktails and natural wines, Tanaman offers a delectable dining experience. Rooted in sustainability, their culinary journey celebrates Indonesia’s diverse nature.

Address: Desa Potato Head, Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Seminyak, North Kuta, Badung 80361

Phone: +62 361 6207979

Instagram: @tanamanrestaurant

Pels Supershop

Pels Supershop, formerly known as ‘Peloton Supershop’, is a stylish and modern vegan restaurant open every day from 11 AM to 7:30 PM. Their menu takes you on a delightful journey of culinary innovation, featuring visually stunning dishes bursting with exquisite flavours. The attentive and friendly staff provide impeccable service, ensuring a truly pampered dining experience.

Address: Jl. Pantai Berawa No.46, Tibubeneng, North Kuta, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 813 3761 9335

Instagram: @pelssupershop

Alchemy

Alchemy provides a haven for health-conscious individuals, offering fresh, nutrient-packed, and plant-based cuisine. With an emphasis on eco-consciousness, the restaurant selects suppliers committed to organic and regenerative practices and employs biodegradable takeaway containers. The menu, entirely plant-based and gluten-free, features both raw and gently cooked options. Alchemy stands out as the go-to destination for those seeking healthy vegan food, where friendly staff complement the wholesome dining experience.

Address: Jl. Pantai Bingin No.8, Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 811 3888 143

Instagram: @alchemybali

The Playful Table

The Playful Table offers a splendid dining experience that encapsulates the core values of Morin Resort: Connection, Creativity, and Inspiration. Revel in the Ocean view while savouring a delightful meal crafted with love and intention from The Playful Table’s ever-evolving menu of plant-based and gluten-free delights. Every dish served is meticulously made from scratch, using the freshest, locally sourced, organic ingredients. Anticipate the creation of magical moments at The Playful Table.