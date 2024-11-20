Timeless Holiday Celebration at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Embrace a season of joy and create unforgettable memories with our exclusive tailored offers from delightful gifts to exciting staycation experiences.

Experience the enchantment of the festive season at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, where every moment becomes a timeless celebration!

From the moment guests step into the elegantly decorated lobby, they are surrounded by the magic of the holidays. Stunning blue and red décor, carefully arranged gifts, and a majestic Christmas tree create a warm and inviting atmosphere, inspiring joy and togetherness throughout the season.

The team at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia has meticulously prepared a variety of seasonal experiences, including gourmet takeaways, exclusive hampers, festive dining options, and special staycation packages to create unforgettable holiday memories.

Festive Holiday Escapes

Celebrate the holidays with a Festive Holiday Escape at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, where family and friends can create cherished moments together. The holiday packages include shopping experiences, a Christmas dinner, and a vibrant New Year’s Eve celebration.

From the 1st to the 23rd of December , enjoy a stay package with rates starting at Rp2,075,000++ per night , including breakfast for two and Rp200,000 worth of MAP vouchers for nearby shopping malls.

, enjoy a stay package with rates starting at , including breakfast for two and worth of MAP vouchers for nearby shopping malls. For a memorable Christmas, book the Christmas room package on the 24th and the 25th of December , which includes dinner and breakfast at the award-winning Sana Sini restaurant, with rates starting from Rp3,150,000++ per night .

, which includes dinner and breakfast at the award-winning Sana Sini restaurant, with rates starting from . Ring in 2025 with the New Year Escape package from the 30th of December 2024 to the 1st of January 2025, with rates starting from Rp2,700,000++ per night. Enjoy shopping, family-friendly activities at Kidzlandia, or a delightful New Year’s Eve dinner, ensuring a celebration to remember.

Festive Treasures by Makaron Bakeshop

Celebrate the art of gifting with Makaron Bakeshop’s exclusive hampers, designed to bring joy to loved ones. Choose from:

The Dasher Hamper (box of 4) for Rp850,000++

The Prancer Hamper (box of 6) for Rp1,050,000++

The luxurious Rudolf Hamper (box of 8) for Rp1,250,000++

Or customise your Treasure Hamper (minimum 10 items) starting at Rp1,250,000++.

Early bird orders enjoy a 15% discount until the 30th of November.

Christmas Feast at Sana Sini Restaurant

Gather for a festive feast at Sana Sini Restaurant on the 24th of December for Christmas Eve dinner or the 25th of December for a Christmas brunch. Savour global flavours with highlights such as Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, Prime Rib of Beef, and festive desserts, accompanied by live music and children’s activities.

Early bird bookings receive 15% off until the 30th of November, with prices at Rp698,000++ per person.

Countdown to 2025 at Sana Sini Restaurant

Bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the New Year with a lavish buffet featuring over 50 international dishes.

New Year’s Eve dinner (31st of December): Rp788,000++ per person

New Year’s Day brunch (1st of January): Rp698,000++ per person

Enjoy live music, door prizes, and a grand countdown celebration in the lobby.

Gourmet Festive Takeaway

Bring the holiday spirit home with gourmet treats from Sana Sini:

Deep-fried whole Chicken with Asian or Western accompaniments for Rp450,000++

Makaron Bakeshop’s Yule Log Cake or Mango Streusel Cake for Rp400,000++ each

Splendour Celebration at Kahyangan Restaurant

Celebrate the season with an unforgettable Japanese dining experience at Kahyangan Restaurant from the 1st of December 2024 to the 1st of January 2025. Indulge in:

Legendary Shabu Shabu for two at Rp3,900,000++

Teppanyaki for two at Rp4,200,000++

Enjoy these culinary delights while taking in breathtaking city views.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Pullman Jakarta Indonesia will host a Christmas Charity Market from the 2nd to the 27th of December, showcasing unique products by local SMEs. Guests are invited to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation Tree to bring joy to children facing illnesses.

For More Information and Reservations

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia